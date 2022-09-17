 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie cross country teams win 3 of 4 titles at home meet

The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the team titles, and junior Eric Casarez won the men’s individual title Friday at the A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

Casarez led a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggie men, finishing the 8K course in 23 minutes, 54.8 seconds. Sophomore Jonathan Chung placed second in 24:05.6, and Chandon Chhikara finished third in 24:10.6. Joseph Benn also placed fifth for A&M’s men in 24:28.2 with Gavin Hoffpauir sixth in 24:30.1. Together they helped A&M dominate the meet with 17 points to second-place Tarleton State’s 94. Arkansas-Little Rock finished third at 97.

A&M won the women’s team title with 29 points ahead of TCU (46) and Rice (56).

Senior Grace Plain placed third in 17:40.5 over the 5K course to lead the Aggie women with senior Julia Abell in fourth (17:42.6) and senior Abbey Santoro in fifth (17:55.3). Sophomore Maddie Livingston (seventh, 18:13.0) and freshman Kennady Fontenot (10th, 18:31.3) rounded out A&M’s top finishers.

A&M will compete next in the Paul Short Run on Sept. 30 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

