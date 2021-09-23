Aggie cross country teams to host Texas A&M Invitational on Saturday

The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the A&M Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. The event will open with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 6K at 8:45 a.m. High school races will follow starting at 9:15 a.m.
A&M swept all four titles at the Aggie Opener on Sept. 1. Gemma Goddard led the Aggie women to the team title will winning the individual title at 14 minutes, 26.8 seconds over 4.1K. Eric Casarez won the men’s title at 15:14.5 over 5K and led the Aggie men to the team title.
