The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the Aggie Opener at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

The meet will open with the women’s 4.1-kilometer race followed by the men’s 6K at 7:15 p.m.

A&M seniors Eric Casarez, Gavin Hoffpauir and Wes McPhai return to lead the men’s team this season, while seniors Julia Black and Abbey Santoro return to pace the Aggie women.