Aggie cross country teams to compete in Gans Creek Classic on Friday
The Texas A&M cross country teams will compete in the Gans Creek Classic at 8 a.m. Friday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri.

The event will open with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 6K at 9:45 a.m.

Juan Arcila, Joseph Benn, Eric Casarez, Jonathan Chung, Colton Colonna, Brady Grant, Gavin Hoffpauir, Siddharth Jayaraman, Tim McElaney and Victory Zuniga will run for the Aggie men, while Julia Black, Katelyn Buckley, Nicole Chastain, Emma Ellis, Gemma Goddard, Maddie Livingston, Grace Plain, Emma Saia and Abbey Santoro will compete for A&M’s women.

