The Texas A&M cross country teams will compete in the 48th annual Paul Short Run at 10 a.m. Friday at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The event will open with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 5K race at 10:45 a.m.

Juniors Eric Casarez and Chandon Chhikara and sophomore Jonathon Chung will lead the A&M men’s team, while seniors Grace Plain, Julia Abell and Abbey Santoro will lead A&M’s women.