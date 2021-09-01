Aggie cross country teams sweep 4 of 4 titles at season-opening meet

The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the men’s and women’s team and individual titles Wednesday at the Aggie Opener at the Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course.

Freshman Gemma Goddard won the women’s 4.1-kilometer race in 14 minutes, 26.8 seconds and led the Aggies to the team title. A&M dominated with 24 points followed by SMU (49), Baylor (81), Abilene Christian (115), Houston (126), TCU (149), St. Thomas (222) and Prairie View A&M (232).

A&M junior Abbey Santoro placed third (14:27.8) followed by freshman Maddie Livingston (fifth, 14:31.8), junior Julia Black (sixth, 14:33.1) and junior Grace Plain (ninth, 14:48.0).

Sophomore Eric Casarez led the A&M men to the team title and claimed the men’s individual crown by finishing the 5K course in 15:14.5. A&M freshman Joseph Benn placed fourth in 15:44.2 with freshman Victor Zuniga in seventh (15:54.1), junior Gavin Hoffpauir in eighth (15:56.7) and freshman Jonathan Chung in ninth (16:01.9).

Together the Aggie men cruised to first place with 29 points. ACU took second with 83 followed by TCU (92), Baylor (105), Houston (115), Prairie View A&M (156) and St. Thomas (159).