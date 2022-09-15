 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie cross country team to host annual Texas A&M Invitational on Friday morning

The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the A&M Invitational at 8 a.m. Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Admission is free. Pets are not allowed.

The event will open with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 6K at 8:45 a.m.

A&M opened the season at Oklahoma State’s Cowboy Preview on Sept. 1 with the Aggie women placing second and the men third. A&M junior Eric Casarez led the men’s team with a second-place finish individually, while senior Grace Plain took second to lead the women.

