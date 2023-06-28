The Texas A&M baseball team ended strong to put a positive finish on its season as well as that of the entire athletic department.

A&M advancing to the final of the Stanford Regional coupled with 11th-seeded Oklahoma State losing two straight at its regional and Princeton not making the tournament at all allowed the Aggies to finish 24th in the final standings for the NCAA Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup, which determines the nation’s most successful all-around athletic programs in all NCAA-sanctioned sports.

A&M was in 26th place heading into the NCAA baseball tournament, which wrapped up the college sports season. The Aggies jumped two spots and earned their 17th straight Top 25 finish, an impressive run, but it was the second straight year the Aggies needed a strong finish by their spring programs. It’s a bit of a fall considering A&M finished fifth in the country in its first year in the Southeastern Conference in 2012, topped in the SEC by only Florida which finished second to perennial champion Stanford.

A&M appeared more than ready to compete against the country’s best programs in 2012, and just four years ago, A&M finished 15th for its 14th straight Top 20 effort. The Aggies ranked fourth in the SEC that year behind No. 3 Florida, No. 11 LSU and No. 14 Kentucky.

This year A&M finished eighth in the 14-team SEC and trailed six of the seven teams ahead of it by more than 200 points. Future SEC teams No. 2 Texas and No. 23 Oklahoma also finished ahead of A&M with the Longhorns settling for second place after claiming back-to-back titles.

A&M finished with 808.75 points, well below the 2012-13 school year mark of 1,131.50. We all remember quarterback Johnny Manziel leading A&M over defending national champ Alabama en route to an 11-2 season capped by a Cotton Bowl victory over Oklahoma. But Manziel didn’t do it all that year.

The A&M men’s outdoor track and field team also tied Florida for the national championship, and the women’s outdoor track and field and tennis teams finished as national runner-ups. A&M had 10 more teams finish in the top 10 and five more in the top 15 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of America. It was A&M’s fourth straight overall top 10 national finish, and the cherry on top for Aggie fans was Texas finishing 13th that year.

A&M then finished 10th in 2013-14 for a fifth straight top 10 finish. The Aggies dipped to 17th in 2014-15 but bounced back for 12th in 2015-16 and was the nation’s only school to have every athletic squad qualify for the postseason. A&M placed 12th the following year and was back in the top 10 in 2017-18 at 10th — the third-best SEC program that year behind No. 3 Florida and No. 8 Georgia.

So what’s happened for A&M to slip to 25th and 24th the last two school years?

The women’s basketball team hasn’t earned points the last two years as the program makes the coaching transition from Gary Blair to Joni Taylor. Blair led the Aggies to 15 straight NCAA tournaments. He was money in the bank when it came to Directors’ Cup points. So was soccer coach G Guerrieri, who made 26 straight NCAA tournaments, including seven Elite Eight appearances, until failing to make the 2021 tournament. Last season the Aggie soccer team bowed out in the first round of the NCAA tournament, losing to the Longhorns. Even track and field coach Pat Henry, the department’s coaching kingpin when it comes to winning, has lost his Midas touch. Henry has won nine national titles with the Aggies, but the last one came in 2017.

A&M still has current superstar coaches in Gerrod Chadwell in women’s golf, Mark Weaver in women’s tennis and Jim Schlossnagle in baseball. In in his first two years at A&M, Chadwell has made back-to-back semifinal appearances in the NCAA Championships, while Weaver had back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

Schlossnagle reached the College World Series last year in his first season in Aggieland, winning two games in Omaha, Nebraska, and earning brownie points for eliminating rival Texas along the way. A&M had been 2-12 in its previous CWS appearances. Schlossnagle overachieved big time in his first year. This season failed to measure up, but A&M’s string of Top 25 finishes in the Directors’ Cup would be over without the baseball team’s success under Schlossnagle.

Other programs have failed to pick up the slack. The Aggies are handicapped in the competition because they can’t have many weak links — they sponsor only 19 NCAA sanctioned sports. Florida, LSU and Alabama each have 21. Florida also fields teams in lacrosse and gymnastics, LSU in beach volleyball and gymnastics and Alabama in gymnastics and rowing. Those extra two shots at collecting points is huge.

The Directors’ Cub counts 19 sports, which must include baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball along with the 15 next highest finishing sports at each school regardless of gender. A&M has a little wiggle room, since the competition separates indoor and outdoor track, but other than baseball, the Aggies’ other three mandatory programs have had their struggles.

The volleyball program has made the NCAA tournament only once in the last six. The men’s basketball program returned to the NCAA tournament in 2023 after missing the last three but lost in the first round. And of course the most notable underachiever the past two seasons was the football program, which pulled out of the 2021 Gator Bowl and didn’t qualify for a bowl last year.

A&M’s not scoring points in football shows the flaws and merits of the Directors’ Cup.

All national championship teams earn 100 points, so football counts the same as beach volleyball, bowling, fencing, rifle and skiing. If A&M had won the national championship in football in the last two years, it still wouldn’t have cracked the top 15 either season. My guess is I wouldn’t have been writing this column, but I should have.

Eighty-two schools earned points in football this year with 32 teams tying for 51st, good for 25 points. A&M not being bowl-eligible at 5-7 is inexcusable, not that earning 25 or 45 points for winning or losing the Texas Bowl would have made a difference. The Directors’ Cup has little value when it comes to football, yet it’s an awesome measuring stick for other sports because it rewards postseason success. Winning a conference championship has value, but it’s all about winning in the NCAA tournament, which baseball season just confirmed.

Arkansas tied for the SEC regular-season baseball title with Florida, helping the Razorbacks earn a No. 3 national seed in the NCAA tournament. Vanderbilt won the SEC tournament, helping it earn the No. 6 seed. Yet both teams failed to make it out of regionals. They took little solace in watching fifth-seeded LSU beat second-seeded Florida at the CWS, knowing that could have easily been either of them.

Football is one of the few sports in which winning a conference championship still carries weight. Odds are if a football team wins the SEC, it will be in the College Football Playoff.

A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher came to A&M to win championships, not play in second-tier bowl games to possibly earn 45 points for the Directors’ Cup.

For what it’s worth, the Directors’ Cup does award more points to football teams that finish in the final USA Today Top 25 poll that comes out after the national championship game. So while the rest of A&M’s 19 NCAA-sanctioned sports are judged by playoff runs, the football program only needs to improve on its final national ranking — just three top 16 finishes by USA Today since joining the SEC, by the way.

Led by the football program, A&M’s athletic department needs a sense of urgency with only one more school year to get things in order before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC.

