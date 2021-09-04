BROWN: Three takes from Texas A&M's 41-10 win over Kent State

Texas A&M kicked off the season with a 41-10 win over Kent State at Kyle Field, in front of a red, white and blue-clad crowd of 97,339. Here are three takes from the game:

King’s coronation

Redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King made his first career start for the Aggies in a mixed bag performance. A hot 6-for-6 start fell away to a 21-of-33 night with three interceptions, two of which came on throws behind his receiver. However, it didn’t diminish the electricity that King created on several plays, including passes of 27 and 23 yards, and a 57-yarder to Caleb Chapman. He also rushed for a 14-yard gain by completely reversing the field on a broken play, to the crowd’s delight. It wasn’t always pretty, but King was sure fun to watch and showed promise for the games to come.

Defense bended but didn’t break