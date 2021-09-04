BROWN: Three takes from Texas A&M's 41-10 win over Kent State

Texas A&M kicked off the season with a 41-10 win over Kent State at Kyle Field, in front of a red, white and blue-clad crowd of 97,339. Here are three takes from the game:
King’s coronation
Redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King made his first career start for the Aggies in a mixed bag performance. A hot 6-for-6 start fell away to a 21-of-33 night with three interceptions, two of which came on throws behind his receiver. However, it didn’t diminish the electricity that King created on several plays, including passes of 27 and 23 yards, and a 57-yarder to Caleb Chapman. He also rushed for a 14-yard gain by completely reversing the field on a broken play, to the crowd’s delight. It wasn’t always pretty, but King was sure fun to watch and showed promise for the games to come.
Defense bended but didn’t break
Kent State came into Saturday’s game as the nation’s top scoring offense from last season, returning senior quarterback Dustin Crumb. The Golden “Flash Fast” offense was sure to put up yards against any defense, which they did, but the Aggies kept Kent State off the board, save one field goal and a late touchdown. (Not to mention two missed field goals that would have covered the spread -- bad beat central). At times, it seemed like Kent State was finding receivers wide open and posted 226 yards rushing on the night, but the Aggies buckled down when it counted.
Offensive line reload
Not all of the questions about A&M’s offensive line were answered Saturday, but a consistent unit of Jahmir Johnson, Aki Ogunbiyi, Bryce Foster, Layden Robinson and Kenyon Green kept the pocket mostly clean for King. There will certainly be much more difficult tests to come for the front five, but in a one-game sample there is little drop off from the season prior.
-- TRAVIS L. BROWN