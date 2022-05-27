With picture of Jimbo Fisher looking on, Texas A&M baseball teams downs Alabama in SEC tourney

HOOVER, Ala. — Down three runs after committing four errors against Alabama, the ninth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team was searching for some kind of humor to break the haze of frustration heading into the fourth inning Friday at the Southeastern Conference tournament.

It was around then that Aggie third baseman Trevor Werner noticed someone had hung a picture of Aggie football coach Jimbo Fisher on the dugout wall, a nod to last week’s verbal spat between Fisher and Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

Like Fisher, the Aggies got in the last word in a 12-8 victory over the Crimson Tide, reeling off 10 straight runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to advance to the SEC tournament semifinals for the first time since 2018 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he hung the picture of Fisher to give his players a laugh and loosen them up.

“I just got a text from him by the way, so it’s awesome,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s fired up. ‘Congratulations. Gritty win. Fun team to watch,’” the text message from Fisher read.

Schlossnagle said he meant no insult to Fisher nor Saban by hanging the picture in their dugout. He called it one of the factors that brought him to the SEC.

“That’s the attraction. For us, that’s part of being in this league, man,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s the rivalries. It’s exciting.”

In what has become a trademark for A&M (37-17) this season, it needed its bats to overcome lackluster pitching and fielding early in the game.

Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits. He entered Friday’s start with a nagging blister on his right foot, but Schlossnagle said it wasn’t a problem Friday. Ultimately, Dettmer lacked a breaking pitch to go alongside his fastball, Schlossnagle said.

Meanwhile, Aggie fielders committed four errors over the first two innings, including a throwing error that allowed an Alabama run to score in the second inning.

“The first three innings is about as ugly of baseball as we have played the whole season,” Schlossnagle said. “I can’t remember us playing that poorly. I thought Dettmer, although he didn’t have a breaking ball going, he threw his fastball down enough. He got the groundballs that he normally gets, and certainly we played very poorly behind him, both in the infield and the outfield.”

A&M tied the game at 1 on Brett Minnich’s second-inning sacrifice fly, but it took until the fifth for the Aggie bats to truly wake up. Alabama starter Grayson Hitt caused some of the struggle, throwing 4 2/3 innings with a hard slider and looping breaking ball to go with his fastball.

But in the fifth, a walk by Jordan Thompson and single from Werner set up Dylan Rock’s three-run home run. Rock’s team-leading 17th homer of the season cut Alabama’s lead to 6-4.

“Dylan Rock, he’s scary,” Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said.

Hitt allowed four runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

An inning later, shortstop Kole Kaler singled through the left side, scoring Thompson and Troy Claunch to tie the game at 6. Rock added his fourth RBI of the game by taking a bases-loaded hit by pitch, giving A&M the lead for good.

The Aggies added four runs in the seventh on Kaler’s second RBI single and Werner’s three-run home run for an 11-6 lead. Kaler went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Crimson Tide pitchers had walked four batters and hit two in their first two games of the tournament. On Friday they walked eight Aggies and hit three.

Crimson Tide reliever Brock Guffey (2-4) took the loss. He allowed one run on one hit over 2/3 of an inning.

Alabama (31-26) plated two more runs in the seventh off reliever Chris Cortez (6-3), but it wasn’t enough to shake the win from the freshman. Both he and reliever Jacob Palisch each allowed two runs. Left-hander Will Johnston threw three shutout innings to record his fourth save of the season.

“You look at the numbers and watch them play, you’d much rather be left-handed against them,” Schlossnagle said. “Even some of their right-handed hitters hit right-handers better than they hit lefties. I knew we were going to go to the lefties. I just wanted Dettmer to get his work in, but I also wanted to have a chance to win the game.”

A&M will play either Florida or Alabama at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The Aggies have beaten both teams in the tournament this week. Schlossnagle said he will most likely start freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (1-2, 4.97 ERA) as the Aggies try to reach Sunday’s championship game.

