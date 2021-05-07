Will Frizzell homers to lift Texas A&M baseball team past No. 11 Ole Miss

Texas A&M scored eight runs with two outs Friday against No. 11 Ole Miss, but senior Will Frizzell’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning won the game 9-8 in the opener of a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Blue Bell Park.
Frizzell’s second homer of the game was his team-leading 15th of the season and cleared the right-center field fence with room to spare.
“I was just really trying to hit a double to get the inning started and do whatever I can to get my best swing off,” the first baseman said.
The victory ended a four-game SEC losing streak for the Aggies (26-22, 6-16).
“He’s a presence certainly,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “He raises the other team’s blood pressure. He’s the one circled in our lineup and gets pitched the toughest with nobody on and two outs.”
A&M reliever Bryce Miller (3-2) got the final two outs in the top of the ninth to earn the victory. He entered with runners on first and third but escaped the jam to keep the score tied at 8.
Jack Dougherty (1-1) got the Rebels out of a jam in the eighth but took the loss.
Frizzell gave the Aggies a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning with an opposite field two-run homer. A&M then added three runs with four straight batters reaching base. Austin Bost singled. Taylor Smith walked, and Jordan Thompson doubled to drive in two and chase reliever Derek Diamond. Pinch-hitter Brett Minnich greeted Austin Miller with an RBI single. All five runs came with two outs and were unearned after Kalae Harrison reached on a throwing error by Miller to open the inning.
Ole Miss (32-12, 13-9) responded with four runs in the top of the sixth. The first two came via solo homers off starter Dustin Saenz from the first two hitters up, Hayden Leatherwood and Cael Baker, the No. 8 and 9 hitters. Two outs later Kevin Graham doubled off the fence, and Joseph Menefee relieved Saenz. Hayden Dunhurst’s infield single caromed off Menefee’s glove to drive in another run, and after a walk, TJ McCants singled to tie the game at 8.
Ole Miss went up 4-3 in the fourth on a Graham RBI single.
The Rebels took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Jacob Gonzalez led off with a single. Peyton Chatagnier doubled him home and scored on a Logan Sartori throwing error. McCants hit a sacrifice fly for the third run.
A&M matched Ole Miss’ first inning in the bottom half. Taylor Smith hit a two-out double to score Sartori and Frizzell, who had singled and walked, respectively. Thompson then singled to left to plate Smith.
Ole Miss starter Gunnar Hoglund had to leave the game with an injury after Smith’s double and was replaced by Miller.
Game 2 is set for 11 a.m. Saturday with Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday.