Will Frizzell homers to lift Texas A&M baseball team past No. 11 Ole Miss

Texas A&M scored eight runs with two outs Friday against No. 11 Ole Miss, but senior Will Frizzell’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning won the game 9-8 in the opener of a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Blue Bell Park.

Frizzell’s second homer of the game was his team-leading 15th of the season and cleared the right-center field fence with room to spare.

“I was just really trying to hit a double to get the inning started and do whatever I can to get my best swing off,” the first baseman said.

The victory ended a four-game SEC losing streak for the Aggies (26-22, 6-16).

“He’s a presence certainly,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “He raises the other team’s blood pressure. He’s the one circled in our lineup and gets pitched the toughest with nobody on and two outs.”

A&M reliever Bryce Miller (3-2) got the final two outs in the top of the ninth to earn the victory. He entered with runners on first and third but escaped the jam to keep the score tied at 8.

Jack Dougherty (1-1) got the Rebels out of a jam in the eighth but took the loss.