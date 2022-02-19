Werner's bat stays hot in Texas A&M baseball team's 5-3 victory over Fordham

“We know they do that,” Schlossnagle said. “That was talked about this week in practice. It was shown on video all week. But sometimes in the heat of the game even if the first base coach is on it, it gets loud in here, so it’s hard to hear.”

In Friday night’ 13-1 victory, Minnich ran through the third base coach’s stop sign, scoring easily when the throw was errant.

“There’s never going to be perfect game,” Schlossnagle said. “We all want it to be perfect, but they’re young players. They’re going to make mistakes. So far those mistakes have been inexpensive.”

A&M took advantage of Fordham’s mistakes. Rock walked in the first and eventually scored because Vazquez couldn’t snare Jack Moss’ liner at shortstop, and the Rams didn’t get an out on Smith’s slow grounder. A&M scored its last run in the fifth on a throwing error.

NOTES — Dallas got 17 of his 19 outs via groundballs or strikeouts. “He made really good pitches. He stayed within himself,” Schlossnagle said. Dallas threw 79 pitches, 53 for strikes. “I was relying on my slider early in the count, and then in the second inning I started to get comfortable with it,” Dallas said. “It looked like they weren’t seeing it very well, so that was my approach to get ahead in the count, and the slider really helped me out there.”... A&M went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. ... Vasquez and catcher Andy Semo each had two hits for the Atlantic 10 Conference Rams, who were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. ... The series finale will start at noon Sunday.

