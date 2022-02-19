Werner's bat stays hot in Texas A&M baseball team's 5-3 victory over Fordham

Blue Bell Park public address announcer Rick Hill played the theme from the Rifleman, thinking Fordham’s C.J. Vazquez had struck out to end the game.
The crowd roared at first but quickly changed its tune, serenading Hill with a chant of “Es” for his error because Vazquez had fouled the pitch. There was no harm done, though, as Texas A&M’s Robert Hogan struck out Vazquez on the next pitch to seal the 5-3 victory Saturday in the second game of the nonconference series.
The Aggies also made a couple mental errors as well but did enough right to earn their second straight victory to open the season.
Hogan, a freshman transfer from North Iowa Area Community College, capped the team’s second straight sold pitching performance. Starter Micah Dallas, a junior transfer from Texas Tech, threw 7 1/3 innings, scattering seven hits while allowing one run.
“He is a sinkerball pitcher,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He was doing a really good job of pitching to contact, and he would get his strikeouts on that breaking ball. He would give up a hit and then get a double-play ball.”
Hogan struck out five with no walks. The right-hander and junior left-hander Joseph Menefee each pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits. They combined for five strikeouts and one walk — the only walk the Aggies have allowed in 18 innings.
Sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner followed up three hits and four RBIs in the opener with a home run and an RBI double Saturday. His homer leading off the fourth inning reached an apex of 105 feet and traveled 410 feet overall, hitting the television stand beyond the center-field fence.
“I am pretty sure it was a fastball middle up, which I was looking for, and I did my damage on it,” Werner said. “Fortunately the wind wasn’t blowing in today, and that helped it going out.”
Werner is now 5 for 8 with a homer, three doubles and six RBIs. He hit .182 last year with a double and six RBIs but is now a big key to solidifying A&M’s infield.
“I hate to put too much on a player too early,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s sitting down there in the six hole, and obviously if he continues to do what he’s doing, then we have to move him up a little. But at the same time, the first weekend doesn’t a season make, right?”
To Schlossnagle’s point: left fielder Dylan Rock, a graduate transfer from Texas-San Antonio, is only 1 for 8 so far, but his coach says he expects Rock to heat up at some point.
“The goal is to have depth through your lineup,” the first-year Aggie coach said. “So we’ll see. We saw a lot of this from Werner [this fall]. Let’s hold judgment until we’re deeper in our season.”
The Aggies had nine hits. Junior designated hitter Taylor Smith and catcher Troy Claunch, a graduate transfer from Oregon State, each had two hits as A&M’s Nos. 4 through 7 seven hitters combined to go 7 for 14 with three RBIs, three extra-base hits and four runs.
Claunch and Hogan, who are among 21 newcomers on the revamped Aggie team, each had a gaffe.
With two outs in the eighth, Hogan relieved Menefee, who hit a batter and walked a batter in the frame but left on a high note by getting Jack Harnisch to ground out after falling behind 3-0 in the count. Hogan did his job as pitcher by getting the next hitter to bounce a grounder back to him on the mound, but he failed as a fielder. Thinking there were less than two outs, Hogan ran at the runner between third base and home plate, and his throw was errant, allowing two runs to score.
“The mental mistake there in the eighth, crazy things like that happen in baseball,” Schlossnagle said. “I don’t really have a drill for that.”
Hogan retired the next batter to escape the inning with A&M still leading 5-3.
In the seventh, Claunch singled with two outs, pushing junior Brett Minnich to second. Minnich also had singled. Fordham easily had Claunch picked off, but the first baseman dropped the ball, and Minnich raced to third.
“We know they do that,” Schlossnagle said. “That was talked about this week in practice. It was shown on video all week. But sometimes in the heat of the game even if the first base coach is on it, it gets loud in here, so it’s hard to hear.”
In Friday night’ 13-1 victory, Minnich ran through the third base coach’s stop sign, scoring easily when the throw was errant.
“There’s never going to be perfect game,” Schlossnagle said. “We all want it to be perfect, but they’re young players. They’re going to make mistakes. So far those mistakes have been inexpensive.”
A&M took advantage of Fordham’s mistakes. Rock walked in the first and eventually scored because Vazquez couldn’t snare Jack Moss’ liner at shortstop, and the Rams didn’t get an out on Smith’s slow grounder. A&M scored its last run in the fifth on a throwing error.
NOTES — Dallas got 17 of his 19 outs via groundballs or strikeouts. “He made really good pitches. He stayed within himself,” Schlossnagle said. Dallas threw 79 pitches, 53 for strikes. “I was relying on my slider early in the count, and then in the second inning I started to get comfortable with it,” Dallas said. “It looked like they weren’t seeing it very well, so that was my approach to get ahead in the count, and the slider really helped me out there.”... A&M went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. ... Vasquez and catcher Andy Semo each had two hits for the Atlantic 10 Conference Rams, who were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. ... The series finale will start at noon Sunday.