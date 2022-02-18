Werner helps give Schlossnagle his first win at Texas A&M

Werner just missed a home run on his second double.

“I squared it up pretty good,” Werner said. “I thought it was going out, but it happens with the wind blowing in a little. I’ll blame it on that.”

He also had two fielding gems, the last ending the game.

“I fielded it a little on the backhand,” Werner said. “I kind of looked at the ball. I looked into the dugout, and everybody knew it was the last out of the game. I just hummed it across. It felt good.”

He also stole second in the fifth and came around to score on two throwing errors on the play.

“I’m still out of breath a little bit from that, going from first to home on throwing the ball around,” Werner said. “That’s good fun.”

Werner helped put a smile on the face of Schlossnagle, who spent the last 18 years at TCU, making five College Word Series appearances and twice beating the Aggies in the super regionals.

“It was a good night for Trevor. I was happy for him,” Schlossnagle said.

It was just as good for Schlossnagle.