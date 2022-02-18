Werner helps give Schlossnagle his first win at Texas A&M

Texas A&M sophomore Trevor Werner made the Aggie debut of head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle a huge success.
Werner had three hits and drove in four runs in A&M’s 13-1 thumping of the Fordham Rams at Blue Bell Park on Friday night before 6,341 fans.
Werner’s RBI double to center field in the second inning tied the game at 1, and his two-bagger to left field in the fifth knocked in one of three runs in the frame that gave the Aggies a 5-1 lead. He also singled in the first run of an eight-run seventh and later in the frame had a bases-loaded walk.
“I felt good. I felt like I was prepared going in,” Werner said. “I just saw pitches well and took the bad ones and hit the good ones. That was my plan, and I executed, and I’m happy with it.”
Werner batted .182 in 33 at-bats last year but is a big part of Schlossnagle’s infield plans this season. Schlossnagle said before the season if Werner, who split time between third, short and the mound in his first two years, can handle third base, that would help solidify the rest of the infield.
His Friday night play said yes in a big way.
“That’s something we’ve seen a lot of in practice,” Schlossnagle said. “I think he’s a guy who’s obviously physically super talented. He’s a guy who has a pretty good concept of the strike zone.”
Werner just missed a home run on his second double.
“I squared it up pretty good,” Werner said. “I thought it was going out, but it happens with the wind blowing in a little. I’ll blame it on that.”
He also had two fielding gems, the last ending the game.
“I fielded it a little on the backhand,” Werner said. “I kind of looked at the ball. I looked into the dugout, and everybody knew it was the last out of the game. I just hummed it across. It felt good.”
He also stole second in the fifth and came around to score on two throwing errors on the play.
“I’m still out of breath a little bit from that, going from first to home on throwing the ball around,” Werner said. “That’s good fun.”
Werner helped put a smile on the face of Schlossnagle, who spent the last 18 years at TCU, making five College Word Series appearances and twice beating the Aggies in the super regionals.
“It was a good night for Trevor. I was happy for him,” Schlossnagle said.
It was just as good for Schlossnagle.
The former pitching coach got a great effort from sophomore Nathan Dettmer, who struck out seven and allowed only three hits. He didn’t walk a batter but hit one in the first who came around to score.
“I’m really proud of him. Obviously I knew he was going to be a strike-thrower,” Schlossnagle said. “His best secondary pitch is really his change-up, and he threw a couple of them tonight. He didn’t throw very many good breaking pitches in the first few innings, but he got it going.”
Graduate left-hander Jacob Palisch, sophomore right-hander Xavier Lovett and freshman right-hander Hector Rawley each pitched one shutout inning for A&M. They allowed one hit and struck out two with no walks. Palish transferred from Stanford this season and Lovett from Mississippi State.
Fordham pitchers, meanwhile, walked 11 to match the number of A&M hits. Sophomore Logan Britt and sophomore transfer Jack Moss (Arizona State) each had two walks.
Game 2 of the three-game series will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.