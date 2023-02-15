Watch now as Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner joins the My Aggie Nation Podcast to preview the Aggie baseball team's 2023 season.
Watch: Trevor Werner previews Texas A&M baseball's 2023 season
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle, along with pitcher Will Johnston and first baseman Jack Moss, talk through the Aggies' preparations…
After every well-timed drop of a window shattering as a foul ball flew over the roof of Blue Bell Park, the rowdy fans of Section 203 always c…
In a span of four days last summer, Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer experienced the extremes in the spectrum of emotions.
Texas A&M’s Aggie Baseball Hour radio show with head coach Jim Schlossnagle will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM). T…
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss and senior designated hitter Austin Bost are second-team picks on the National Collegiate Basebal…