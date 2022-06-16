WATCH NOW: Texas A&M baseball team makes entry into CWS opening ceremony before lightning cancels event

The Texas A&M baseball team had a shot to enter the opening ceremony of the College World Series, but with a little less fanfare than expected.

Lightning began to strike around Charles Schwab Field midway through the team entrances, forcing fans and players to take cover inside the stadium. The Aggies and the Texas baseball team were the only two to not get a firework framed entrance into the field, but sill marched in to the applause of a few Aggies in the stands.