WATCH NOW: Texas A&M and Oral Roberts discuss Aggie win in first game of College Station Regional

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Austin Bost and Jack Moss, along with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar and infielder Holden Breeze break down the Aggies' first win of the College Station Regional.
