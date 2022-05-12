WATCH NOW: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M players preview series vs. Mississippi State

Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Nathan Dettmer and Troy Claunch preview the Aggies series against Mississippi State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Nathan Dettmer and Troy Claunch preview the Aggies series against Mississippi State.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Texas A&M’s Jim Schlossnagle has seen a lot of baseball in his 21 seasons as a head coach.
South Carolina might have tallied the highlight moment Friday, turning a triple play in the bottom of the third inning, but the No. 21 Texas A…
In seven weeks, the Texas A&M baseball team has improved from a possible NCAA tournament no-show for a second straight season to being pro…
The Texas A&M baseball team didn’t have to worry about winning the series heading into Sunday’s finale against South Carolina, having won …
Defending national champion Mississippi State, which has made the last three College World Series, will be hard-pressed to even make an NCAA r…
A third jaunt through the Texas A&M baseball batting order is all the Aggies needed for a 10-5 victory over Texas-Arlington at Blue Bell P…
Texas A&M baseball player Rody Barker and equestrian rider Rhian Murphy were named the Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners by the S…
Changes are afoot for the Texas A&M baseball team’s starting rotation as the Aggies (20-12) travel to No. 10 Georgia (25-8) for a three-ga…
ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M scored the game’s last 17 runs en route to a 23-9 thumping of 10th-ranked Georgia on Saturday to win the rubber ga…
Texas A&M graduate catcher Troy Claunch and sophomore infielder Trevor Werner will join the Aggie Baseball Hour with Jim Schlossnagle from…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.