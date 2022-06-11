 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M players discuss walk-off win over Louisville

Texas A&M’s Jordan Thompson, facing, celebrates his two-run home run with teammates, including Trevor Werner (28), during the first game of the College Station Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at Blue Bell Park in College Station on Friday, June 10, 2022. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Troy Claunch and Jordan Thompson discuss the Aggies' 5-4 walk-off win over Louisville in Game 1 of the College Station Super Regional.

Highlights: A&M 5, Louisville 4

