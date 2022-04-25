WATCH NOW: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M players discuss Game 3 win over Arkansas

Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Jacob Palisch, Brad Rudis and Austin Bost discuss the Aggies' Game 3 win over Arkansas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Jacob Palisch, Brad Rudis and Austin Bost discuss the Aggies' Game 3 win over Arkansas.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle had his mind made up before the game: He was not going to let Arkansas switch hitter Robert…
A reset was all Texas A&M outfielder Logan Britt needed, which came in the form of a day out of the starting lineup to start the Aggies’ s…
Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas has easily been the Aggies’ most consistent pitcher this season. The Texas Tech transfer has a team-high th…
Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch, who threw four innings in Friday’s 2-1 victory, was not listed on head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s dugout l…
The Texas A&M baseball team will open a five-game homestand against 25th-ranked Dallas Baptist at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.
Changes are afoot for the Texas A&M baseball team’s starting rotation as the Aggies (20-12) travel to No. 10 Georgia (25-8) for a three-ga…
A quick scroll through Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost’s Twitter account lands on a retweet from March 20 that is simply captioned, “…
The Texas A&M baseball team seemed to solve its timely hitting problem recently, but as the Aggies’ pitching faltered Friday, their bats w…
Saturday was the first time Texas A&M third baseman Ryan Targac ever willed one of his base hits to stay in the park.
ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M sophomore Nathan Dettmer pitched a career-best eight innings, and the Aggies banged out 10 hits and drew 10 walks …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.