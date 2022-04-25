 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M players discuss Game 3 win over Arkansas

  • 0
Texas A&M Aggies Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch holds off a late rally from Arkansas in the Aggies’ 11-10 win on Sunday at Blue Bell Park.

 Brendall O’Banon, Texas A&M Athletics Photo

Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Jacob Palisch, Brad Rudis and Austin Bost discuss the Aggies' Game 3 win over Arkansas.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert