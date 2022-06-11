 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Jim Schlossnagle gets Powerade bath after Texas A&M punches ticket to College World Series

061222-bcs-sports-aggies-p4

Texas A&M’s Troy Claunch, left, celebrates alongside head coach Jim Schlossnagle following a Powerade bath. The Aggies clinched a spot in the College World Series on Saturday with a 4-3 win over Louisville. 

 Michael Miller

Watch now as Texas A&M catcher Troy Claunch gives coach Jim Schlossnagle a Powerade bath after the Aggies punched their ticket to the College World Series with a 4-3 win over Louisville on Saturday.

