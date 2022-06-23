WATCH NOW: Fans greet Aggie baseball team’s return from College World Series

Watch now as fans greeted the Texas A&M baseball team upon their return from the College World Series.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch now as fans greeted the Texas A&M baseball team upon their return from the College World Series.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Micah Dallas caught the attention of many at Blue Bell Park last Sunday in the Texas A&M baseball team’s 15-9 win over TCU to clinch the N…
OMAHA, Neb. — After starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer labored through 1 2/3 innings in a loss to Oklahoma Friday, the sophomore’s mother, Mary P…
OMAHA, Neb. — In the middle of the Texas A&M baseball team’s College World Series opening loss to Oklahoma, starting pitcher Nathan Dettme…
OMAHA, Neb. — After Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner completed his postgame press conference duties Friday at the College World Serie…
OMAHA, Neb. — Before the 2022 college baseball season began, Stanford starting pitcher Alex Williams received a text from his former teammate,…
OMAHA, Neb. — As the Texas A&M baseball team’s plane landed at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Wednesday, Aggie transfer pitcher Micah Dallas p…
OMAHA, Neb. — Texas A&M’s 29-year drought of wins in the College World Series came to an end Sunday with a 10-2 win over the Texas Longhor…
Throwing a “horns down” gesture after singing the national anthem at the NCAA women’s softball championship cost a Texas A&M graduate the …
OMAHA, Neb. -- The elusive first win in Omaha since 1993 for the Texas A&M baseball team continued to be out of reach Friday, as the Aggie…
Rawley Hector enters transfer portal
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.