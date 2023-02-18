Former Blue Bell Park public address announcer Rick Hill was honored prior to Texas A&M's baseball game against Seattle Saturday and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. After 30 years in the PA booth, Hill announced his retirement prior to the start of the season.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Travis L. Brown
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today