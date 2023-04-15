After Texas A&M baseball’s 13-5 series finale loss to Missouri, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he was at a loss for where to turn next.

The Aggies (22-14, 7-8) did clinch their third-consecutive Southeastern Conference series win with Friday's 13-1, run-rule victory over the Tigers (22-13, 5-10). However, pitching continued to be a question that seems to have no answer.

“I’m the worst loser ever, but I can handle throwing strikes and getting beat,” Schlossnagle said. “I just can’t handle giving up free bases. It’s just so deflating.”

Aggie pitching issued nine walks on Saturday, which is the second most thrown by the A&M staff in SEC play this season. Twice Aggie pitchers have issued 11 free bases in a game.

Two of the Tigers 13 runs came off of bases-loaded walks, both from starters-turned-relievers Justin Lamkin and and Chris Cortez. Cortez was placed in the bases-loaded situation and immediately removed after throwing the full-count walk.

Missouri third baseman Luke Mann made life even more difficult for Aggie pitchers, tallying seven RBIs in a 3 for 4 afternoon. The senior blasted two home runs in the game, a solo shot in in the top of the first and then a two-run homer to center in the top of the sixth.

A&M’s starting pitcher for the series finale was listed as to be announced heading into the series and Schlossnagle elected to give senior transfer pitcher Carson Lambert (1-1) his first start of the season. He lasted 2/3 of the first inning, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk.

Matt Dillard, in his 2 1/3 innings, was the only Aggie pitcher to throw Saturday that didn’t give up a run.

Moving forward, Schlossnagle said he will look to any pitcher, no matter their previous role, for any help in the rotation.

“I’m not prejudiced towards right, left, from Texas, not from Texas,” Schlossnagle said. “I don’t even know what to say. If you can kick it to home plate and get them out, I don’t care, as long as you can get them out.”

After beginning the game in a 4-0 hole, third baseman Trevor Werner managed to keep the Aggies in the game with the first of his two home runs Saturday. Werner launched a 2-0 pitch from starter Chandler Murphy off the scoreboard in left, scoring a pair.

In his next at bat, Werner added another run on a solo-shot to left center.

“I felt good at the plate,” Werner said. “I felt like I’m seeing the ball well and had competitive at-bats. At the end of the day, just wasn’t enough. I felt like our offense stayed in the whole time and didn’t give in, whether the score was tied or we were down by how many. That’s just how it goes some times.”

First baseman Jack Moss added a solo home run in the fifth and freshman Jace LaViolette picked up his team-leading 10th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth.

“We knew that their two best relievers hadn’t thrown, so they were coming at us with full force,” Werner said. “We talked about it before the game that they are kind of on their heels the first two games, so they’re going to be aggressive, whether it’s on the mound or at the plate. As you can see, they were and we just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.”

The Aggies have some time to recalibrate before hosting Prairie View A&M on Wednesday at 6 p.m., followed by an away series at No. 11 Kentucky. In that time, the Aggies hope they can find an answer for the gap in pitching.

“We’re walking 7 1/2 guys a game,” Schlossnagle said. “We’re scoring eight runs a game. We’re fielding .982… and we just don’t even give ourselves a chance.”