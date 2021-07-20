 Skip to main content
Video director Will Fox to remain with Aggie baseball team
Texas A&M baseball director of video and analytics Will Fox will remain with the team under new head coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Aggies announced Tuesday.

Fox has spent two seasons with A&M. He came to A&M from his alma mater McNeese State, where he served as a student assistant in 2018 and volunteer assistant coach in 2019. A native of Montgomery, Fox lettered two seasons at McNeese State and hit .291 with a homer and 26 RBIs over 56 games as a senior in 2017. He began his playing career at TCU under Schlossnagle then transferred to McLennan and McNeese State.

