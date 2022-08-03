Victoria Generals rally for 5-2 victory and sweep of Brazos Valley Bombers

The Brazos Valley Bombers became the Texas College League’s winningest franchise by boasting the best home-field advantage, but playoff magic at Edible Field was a no-show for a second straight year.

The Victoria Generals rallied for a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep of the best-of-3, first-round playoff series. Victoria (27-17-1) advances to play the Acadiana Cane Cutters or Baton Rouge Rougarou in a one-game championship.

The Bombers were swept for the second straight time in the first round after back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 gave them seven in eight years.

Victoria took advantage of its home field for a 12-8 victory in the series opener Tuesday night. The Generals’ pitchers then made themselves at home at Edible Field as a quartet combined on a three-hitter.

The Bombers (30-18) started strong, scoring in the first inning on Wyatt Grant’s sacrifice fly, then Kyle Atkinson’s groundout in the second scored Ben Harmon, who tripled. The 2-0 lead was a far cry from 24 hours earlier when Victoria scored seven runs in the first, and worse: That was it for the Bombers’ offense. Brazos Valley couldn’t take advantage of five walks, while the Generals converted three into runs. Victoria also had 10 hits, giving it 27 in the sweep as it roughed up the league-leaders in earned run average.

The Bombers gave the fans something to cheer about early as starting pitcher Jack Hamilton breezed through three innings, allowing a pair of two-out singles. The Generals broke through in the fourth on Blake Bean’s RBI double and could have scored more. Victoria had three more hits in the inning, but it had a runner thrown out at the plate for the inning’s first out, and the Generals couldn’t score with runners on second and third and one out.

The Generals changed the script in the fifth, scoring three runs on just one hit. Victoria loaded the bases on a pair of walks sandwiched around DJ Butler’s bunt single. A pair of groundouts to Bombers’ second baseman Cody Oliphant scored two runs to give Victoria a 3-2 lead, and it added another run on a wild pitch.

The Generals later added a run in the eighth, taking advantage of a leadoff walk by Bean, who stole second and scored on Adrian Minares’ RBI single.

Victoria starting pitcher Parker Bingham was a survivor. The right-hander from Ranger College walked four, hit a batter, uncorked a wild pitch and had a throwing error but gutted out 5 2/3 innings. He left after walking two batters in the sixth. Reliever Jared Barta induced a weak liner to end the inning. Barta, Will Duncan and Austin Dean combined for 3 1/3 innings, allowing just one single.

The Generals rushed the field to celebrate after Dean got the last out in what has been a good rivalry. Victoria, which entered the league in 2009 and has two titles, is the second-oldest current franchise behind the Bombers, who joined in 2007.

The Bombers won six of the first seven games against the Generals during the regular season, but Victoria won four of the last five. The Generals also won the TCL’s second half with a sizzling 15-5-1 record to earn the No. 3 seed for the playoffs that became a problem for the Bombers. Brazos Valley lost the last two games of the first half to allow the Acadiana to earn the top seed for the first-round playoffs by a half game. That proved costly for the second-seeded Bombers, who had to open with the Generals instead of being the top seed and playing Baton Rouge.

The Bombers were swept in the first round last year by the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, who won the title.

The Bombers played the series without head coach Brock Moss, who was hired as head coach at Eastern Oklahoma State and had to leave the team. Veteran junior college coach Ricky Watkins ran the team during the playoffs.