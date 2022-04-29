Vanderbilt ties baseball series with Texas A&M with 11-1 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday’s seemingly carefree evening on the mound didn’t carry over for the Texas A&M baseball team in a 11-1 loss to 22nd-ranked Vanderbilt on Friday at Hawkins Field as the Commodores evened the Southeastern Conference series 1-1.

The typically steady arm of starter Micah Dallas wobbled in the first three innings, allowing the Commodores (29-12, 10-10) to jump to an early 7-0 lead.

Back-to-back home runs by Spencer Jones and Dominic Keegan in the bottom of the first began the early barrage, which included a solo home run from leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield Jr. in the bottom of the second.

In between the trio of home runs, Dallas uncorked two wild pitches in the second inning that allowed left fielder Calvin Hewett and second baseman Tate Kolwyck to score.

Hewett added an RBI in the third, driving in Keegan, and Vanderbilt added more insurance in the fourth on a groundout RBI by Jones.

Dallas lasted four innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits. He walked three and struck out five while throwing 75 pitches. The outing was Dallas’ third consecutive of four innings or less. He’s allowed 15 runs over that stretch.

The Aggies (26-15, 11-9) posted a lone run in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Jordan Thompson, scoring catcher Troy Claunch.

But the Commodores weren’t done yet. Catcher Jack Bulger’s sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the sixth scored Bradfield. An inning later, Kolwyck doubled to drive in Hewett.

Vanderbilt starter Christian Little threw five shutout innings to earn the win.

With the game already out of hand, Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle leaned on sophomore Wyatt Tucker and transfer sophomore Xavier Lovett out of the bullpen. Tucker allowed one run on one hit in two innings, while Lovett allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits in two innings.

The series rubber match begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. Both starters have yet to be announced. Brad Rudis (3-0, 3.04 ERA) was the Aggies’ series-ending starter against Arkansas last week.

