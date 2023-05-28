Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER, Ala. – Texas A&M didn’t leave the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament with a championship, but it will take a confident pitching staff and team into the NCAA tournament.

Sixth-ranked Vanderbilt never trailed in beating the Aggies 10-4 for the title on Sunday afternoon at Hoover Vet.

A&M, playing its sixth game in six days, scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 4, but Vanderbilt answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. The Commodores broke the game open with five runs in the eighth keyed by a three-run double by pinch hitter Calvin Hewett as Vandy won its fourth SEC tournament title.

Vanderbilt (41-18) had 15 hits. Troy LaNeve had a three-run homer in the second off A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer to make it 4-1. Parker Noland and Chris Maldonado each each had three hits.

Patrick Reilly (5-3), the second of five Vandy pitchers, got the win, allowing three runs and five hits in four innings.

Every A&M starter had a hit with designated hitter Britt Minnich having two. A&M freshman Max Kaufer had a two-run single in the sixth.

The Aggies (36-25), the only double-digit seed to reach the SEC semifinals, used eight pitchers with Chris Cortez (3-1) taking the loss. The right-hander in one inning walked one and struck out one allowing one hit.