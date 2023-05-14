The series finale between Texas A&M baseball and Alabama is tentatively scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch, according to an update from the athletic department.

Field conditions at blue Bell Park will be assessed at 4 p.m. with the best interest of student-athlete safety in mind, according to A&M.

The Sunday game was initially scheduled for a 3 p.m. start and was moved to noon on Saturday evening. A release was sent out by the athletic department Sunday morning that canceled the final game of the series, but the decision was reversed to a delay shortly after.

The Aggies (30-21) took the first game of the series Friday with an 11-5 win, followed by an Alabama run-rule victory Saturday by the score of 12-1.

The two programs remain tied in the Southeastern Conference West standings at 12-14, sitting in fourth place behind Arkansas (18-8), LSU (17-8) and Auburn (14-3).

A&M will close out its regular season with a Thursday-through-Saturday series at Mississippi State (25-24, 7-19).