The noon start time for the series finale between Texas A&M baseball and Alabama has been delayed due to the threat of inclement weather throughout the day, according to an update from the athletic department.

Officials are monitoring the weather and playing conditions and are in contact with Alabama and the Southeastern Conference to determine a course of action, according to an athletic department spokesperson.

Initially, a release was sent out that canceled the final game of the series, but the decision has since been altered, for the time being.

The Aggies (30-21) took the first game of the series Friday with an 11-5 win, followed by an Alabama run-rule victory Saturday by the score of 12-1.

The two programs remain tied in the Southeastern Conference West standings at 12-14, sitting in fourth place behind Arkansas (18-8), LSU (17-8) and Auburn (14-3).

A&M will close out its regular season with a Thursday-through-Saturday series at Mississippi State (25-24, 7-19).