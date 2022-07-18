 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Texas A&M baseball players selected in eighth round of the MLB Draft

  • 0
Baseball for FRONT

Texas A&M’s Dylan Rock and his teammates celebrates his three-run homer over the center-field wall during the Aggies’ victory in the College Station Regional of the NCAA tournament.

 Meredith Seaver

Two Texas A&M baseball players heard their name called in the eighth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Starting pitcher Micah Dallas went as the 244th pick overall to the Oakland Athletics, with a slot value of $177,000. Four picks later, outfielder Dylan Rock was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with a pick value of $173,800.

The pair were the first Aggies selected in this year’s draft.

Both Dallas and Rock transferred in to A&M prior to last season, Dallas from Texas Tech and Rock from Texas-San Antonio. Rock has used up all of his eligibility, but Dallas, a junior, has at least a year remaining.

In Southeastern Conference games, Rock paced the conference in runs scored with 42 and finished third in RBIs with 34. The Sugar Land native hit .318 on the season and led the Aggies in on-base percentage (.468), slugging percentage (.641), runs (67), RBIs (67) and home runs (19). He was named a second-team All-American by D1Baseball.com

People are also reading…

Dallas was a fixture in the Aggie starting rotation through the majority of the season, earning a 7-3 record with a 5.18 ERA. He struck out 86 batters.

Aggie graduates Jacob Palisch, Troy Claunch and Kole Kaler remain on the board as the draft enters its final day, with rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert