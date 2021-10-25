 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two former Texas A&M pitchers in the 2021 World Series
0 comments

Two former Texas A&M pitchers in the 2021 World Series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Texas A&M pitchers A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley will be making their first World Series appearances. Atlanta's Minter has not allowed a run in 7 1/3 postseason innings in five games, striking out 11. Houston’s Raley has pitched 3 1/3 innings in four postseason games with a 10.80 earned run average.

The 33-year-old Raley was a sixth-round pick in 2009 by the Chicago Cubs. Minter, 28, was the 75th-overall pick in the 2015 draft, selected by Atlanta.

Other Aggies to play in the World Series were Ross Stripling, Tyler Naquin, Michael Wacha, Chuck Knoblauch, Mark Thurmond, Doug Rau, Davey Johnson, Wally Moon and Rip Collins. Three Aggies have won a combined nine World Series titles - Knoblauch (four), Johnson (three) and Moon (two).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert