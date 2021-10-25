Two former Texas A&M pitchers in the 2021 World Series

Former Texas A&M pitchers A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley will be making their first World Series appearances. Atlanta's Minter has not allowed a run in 7 1/3 postseason innings in five games, striking out 11. Houston’s Raley has pitched 3 1/3 innings in four postseason games with a 10.80 earned run average.

The 33-year-old Raley was a sixth-round pick in 2009 by the Chicago Cubs. Minter, 28, was the 75th-overall pick in the 2015 draft, selected by Atlanta.

Other Aggies to play in the World Series were Ross Stripling, Tyler Naquin, Michael Wacha, Chuck Knoblauch, Mark Thurmond, Doug Rau, Davey Johnson, Wally Moon and Rip Collins. Three Aggies have won a combined nine World Series titles - Knoblauch (four), Johnson (three) and Moon (two).