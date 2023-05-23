HOOVER, Ala. — With all smiles on the SEC Network set at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle joked that a good coach should have known all left-handed pitcher Troy Wansing needed to right his woes this season was an appearance out of the bullpen.

With hindsight being 20-20, anyone in Hoover on Tuesday could see that Schlossnagle pushed all the right buttons in dialing up Wansing’s success.

The sophomore transfer got the staff's first victory by a starting pitcher against a Southeastern Conference team this season in a one-hit, 3-0 victory over seventh-seeded Tennessee in the opening round of the SEC tournament.

“I felt amazing,” Wansing told the SEC Network. “Clearly I kind of showed that. But just from the mental side, just being able to — if I got behind in counts, knowing that I was going to get back in that count and knowing that if I just executed my pitch that they were going to get themselves out.”

Wansing (3-3) breezed through eight innings, the longest outing of any Aggie pitcher this season. He faced one batter over the minimum. His perfect game bid was broken up with one out in the bottom of the sixth on a single by No. 8 hitter Christian Scott.

Wansing struck out seven Volunteers, induced 10 ground-ball outs and seven fly-ball outs. Wansing’s previous career high was six innings, which he reached on two occasions this season.

The Volunteers (38-19) entered Tuesday’s game ranked fifth in the SEC in batting average during conference games at .271 with an on-base percentage of .388, good enough for fourth.

Tuesday was the first time the 10th-seeded Aggies (33-23) threw a one-hitter since March of 2019 when A&M faced Schlossnagle’s TCU team at the Shriners College Classic.

“I don’t know that anyone’s Plan A was Wansing going eight innings, except for one guy — Wansing,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “So, kudos to him and anyone else that believes in themselves.”

One of the reasons Schlossnagle went with Wansing was Tennessee’s power numbers against lefties vs. right handers. The key was controlling the fastball to get ahead in counts against a Volunteer team that likes to take an aggressive approach at the plate, Schlossnagle said.

“That certainly helped him pitch deeper in the game and as we got towards the end where he was running out of gas and I’m just riding him as long as I can ride him,” Schlossnagle said. “He was about a batter away from coming out in the last couple innings.”

If a rain delay was in the cards for Tuesday’s game, it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Aggies. With one out in the top of the ninth, a steady drizzle became a downpour with puddles forming on the field. It took over two hours for the teams to return to play the final five outs.

A&M called on steady reliever Evan Aschenbeck for the final three outs, which he did on 12 pitches for his third save. The lefty had to stay loose throughout the delay after already getting warm towards the end of the eighth inning.

The Aggie offense put pressure on the Volunteers early plating the first run in the top of the third on Trevor Werner's fielder’s choice. Hunter Haas, who scored on the failed double-play attempt, had reached on a walk.

In the fourth, the Aggies took advantage of Volunteer miscues, sending Jordan Thompson to second on a stolen base and to third on a balk. Austin Bost came through with a one-out RBI single.

The Aggies stole three bases in the game and had five walks.

Fresh off an SEC player of the week nod, freshman Jace LaViolette continued his tear with a solo home run to right center in the top of the sixth. It was LaViolette’s 19th home run of the season, putting him in a tie for fourth most in an Aggie season. He is one home run and two steals away from being A&M’s second player with 20 in both categories since Mike Scanlin in 1986.

Tennessee starter Seth Halvorsen (2-3) took the loss.

Schlossnagle said the victory was important as A&M sat close to the bubble of an NCAA tournament automatic bid.

“Great win for our program, considering where our season is at this point and really excited for Troy,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M advances to the double-elimination portion of the conference tournament to face second-seeded Arkansas with first pitch 30 minutes after Wednesday's first game between South Carolina and at 9:30 a.m. Right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.28 ERA) will start for the Aggies against Arkansas righty Cody Adcock (4-2, 5.36 ERA).

West Division winner Arkansas (39-15, 20-10) swept the series against A&M in the regular season.

“We’re a different team,” he said. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence. We’ve played better down the stretch with the execution of two games against Alabama. This time of year, you’re either hot or good or both. I think we’re solid and these guys are playing with some confidence.”