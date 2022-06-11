Troy Claunch hits walk-off single to give Texas A&M 5-4 win over Louisville​

Bases-loaded situations troubled the Texas A&M baseball team until it mattered most on Friday night in Game 1 of the College Station Super Regional.

Troy Claunch ripped a walk-off, opposite-field single with the bases juiced to give the Aggies a 5-4 win over Louisville at Blue Bell Park. It took some Olsen Magic for A&M to get past the Cardinals because the Aggies had left the bases loaded four times on the night. Claunch swung at the first pitch he saw from Louisville pitcher Michael Prosecky with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and scored Trevor Werner to secure the victory.

“In that situation, I had already faced him, so I was pretty comfortable with everything I had seen, every single pitch that he has,” Claunch said of Prosecky. “With him going first-pitch breaking ball and hitting [Ryan Targac], I was fairly confident that he wasn’t going to come back with another off-speed pitch. So I was sitting dead-red fastball and got one I liked.”

A&M is one win away from punching its ticket to the College World Series for the first time since 2017. Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday with Game 3, if needed, to be played Sunday at a time to be determined.

“Nothing surprises me with our team anymore,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “There’s nothing that they can possibly do the rest of the year that would surprise me. … It’s one game, we’re glad to win it, but a long way to go to advance.”

Jordan Thompson’s two-run home run in the seventh inning brought the Aggies back to life and tied the game at 4. The wind at Olsen Field was dead still until it began swirling out to centerfield in the sixth inning. The gust gave Thompson’s hit just enough carry to fly over the left centerfield wall as Louisville’s Levi Usher tried to rob the home run.

“Not going to lie, I had to take a double take because I don’t think I’ve hit a ball to that part of the ballpark out at least,” Thompson said. “I’ve hit one off the wall in [batting practice] occasionally, but never out. It was a blast to see it go out there.”

A&M left the bases loaded four times on Friday and stranded 17 runners on base. The Aggies were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position before Claunch’s walk-off single.

“And we had the right guys at the plate, but all that means is they’re due tomorrow,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s the way we look at it.”

For one of the few times this season, there was no south wind to give the Aggies some help for the first five innings.

“I think we had that one inning where Targac flew out to right, I flew one out to right and [Brett Minnich] got one off the wall to right and we were kind of joking about it like, where’d that wind go?” Claunch said.

Swirling winds finally started blowing out to centerfield in the sixth, but A&M couldn’t take advantage of an opportune moment. After the Aggies loaded the bases with one out, Louisville reliever Tate Kuehner struck out Austin Bost and Targac to end the threat.

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell went out the mound to chat with his pitcher the first four times A&M had a bases-loaded situation. The pep talks worked as the Cardinals found a way out of the jams by allowing just one run.

However, McDonnell didn’t take a mound visit in the ninth before A&M’s game-winning hit. The Cardinals had used their three allotted mound visits by a coach and would’ve had to make a pitching change if McDonnell made another trip to see his pitcher.

A&M drew first blood in the bottom of the first in its lone successful bases-loaded situation of the night. Claunch was hit by a pitch to score Jack Moss to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead. A&M missed a chance to extend its lead though and left the bases full, which set an early tone for most of the night.

Getting out of the jam proved critical for the Cardinals, who claimed a 3-1 lead in the top of the second. A two-RBI single to centerfield from Logan Beard put Louisville ahead and Ben Bianco’s sacrifice fly to centerfield gave the Cardinals a two-run lead.

The Aggies left the bases loaded again in the second, but got a run back in the third to cut Louisville’s lead to 3-2. Thompson’s soft single to left field allowed Minnich to score from second base.

Louisville added a run back to its lead in the fifth on Ben Metzinger’s double that rolled to the left field corner and put the Cardinals ahead 4-2. A&M pulled starter Nathan Dettmer after the run scored. Dettmer threw just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and struck out four.

A&M’s bullpen was strong in relief of Dettmer. Joseph Menefee threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings behind Dettmer. He struck out four batters and scattered three hits. Jacob Palisch took the mound for the Aggies to start the eighth inning and stranded two runners. He and Menefee entered Friday’s game tied for a team-high 25 appearances.

Schlossnagle said A&M will turn to Micah Dallas on the mound tomorrow in Game 2 against Louisville as the Aggies look to punch their ticket to Omaha.

“This thing is far from over,” Schlossnagle said. “I’ve been in these super regionals, I don’t know, eight or nine or ten times, and one game doesn’t mean a thing. They’re fighting for their life and so are we. Coach McDonnell has an awesome club and we’re going to have to be ready to roll tomorrow.”

