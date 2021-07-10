Trio of Texas A&M baseball seniors have eyes set on MLB Draft

His solo effort against Ole Miss helped push the Aggies to their second conference series win of the season, going 7 for 12 at the plate with five home runs. Frizzell earned SEC and National College Baseball Writers Association player of the week honors for his efforts.

“The Ole Miss weekend, for sure, as a whole was the peak of my season and I felt like the peak of my college career,” Frizzell said. “I felt like I had so many weekends where I hit the ball so well and have a good weekend, but not a great weekend. You would see across the country, all these guys would have player of the week type weeks and I felt like I was close to that, but I had never really pushed through that barrier. That weekend, I felt like everything clicked.”

Frizzell said he was as healthy this year as he had been through his college career, which aided in a strong defensive performance.

Like Jozwiak, Frizzell said he’s been in contact with MLB teams, but is uncertain of who might call his name.

“I’m just really excited for the opportunity and to just start playing again, is really the main thing,” Frizzell said. “I just really want to get back out on the field and start playing.”