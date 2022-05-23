Trio of A&M players earn second-team All-SEC honors

Texas A&M graduate left fielder Dylan Rock, sophomore second baseman Ryan Targac and junior utility player Austin Bost were second-team picks on the All-Southeastern Conference baseball team selected by the league’s coaches.

Rock, a transfer from Texas-San Antonio, is batting .337 with 12 doubles, 16 homers, 49 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases. Targac, who also played third, is hitting .298 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs. Bost is hitting .365 with 45 runs, 11 doubles, six homers and 32 RBIs.

The trio helped the Aggies (35-17, 19-11) win the SEC West title after finishing last a year ago. They helped A&M in 30 SEC games lead the league in batting average (.290), on-base percentage (.398), runs (233), hits (311), doubles, (59), triples (7) , walks (172) and RBIs (221).

A&M right-hander Chris Cortez (5-3, 4.78 ERA) made the league’s freshman team.

LSU’s Dylan Crews and Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara were the SEC’s co-players of the year while Tennessee’s Chase Dollander was named the top pitcher.

The honor were announced Monday before the 12-team league tournament starts Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

Georgia’s Ben Anderson was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Tennessee’s Tony Vitello received coach of the year honors. Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam was freshman of the year.

Crews leads the SEC with 61 runs scored and is second with 67 RBIs. DiChiara is second in the SEC with a .382 batting average and leads the league in slugging (.782) and on-base percentage (.561). Dollander is 8-0 and leads the SEC with a 2.30 ERA while holding batters to a .158 average, which leads all league pitchers.

Beam is tied for second in the SEC with eight wins and is second with a .184 opponent batting average.

Anderson holds a degree in biochemistry and plans to attend medical school after his playing career. Vitello helped lead the Vols to a school record 49 wins in the regular season and a No. 1 national ranking.