As Trevor Werner watched his homer sail just over the wall in center field in the bottom of the eighth, the two runs served more as a boost for Werner, who reentered Texas A&M’s starting lineup for the first time in nine games.

But Rice’s four-run ninth made both of Werner’s RBIs a necessity for the Aggies in their 8-7 win over the Owls on Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.

With misty rain in the air, A&M won when Aggie second baseman Austin Bost took a pitch to the hand with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

“Just a really weird night with the weather and the wind blowing out,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Rice put some good swings on some balls and didn’t look like a team that’s hitting .235, that’s for sure.”

Werner suffered a hamstring injury during the Aggies’ 13-5 win over Incarnate word on March 7. He returned Tuesday as the designated hitter. Werner also struck out in one pinch-hit at-bat in A&M’s 8-6 win over LSU on Sunday.

“I felt good leading up to this week, and it’s as close to 100% as I would be to get a start,” said Werner, who normally plays third base. “Being smart tonight. Not trying to push anything and just take it easy, but feeling good.”

Werner went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. His leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth turned into A&M’s fourth run on a ground out to second by catcher Hank Bard.

“Frustrating night in a lot of ways, but [Werner’s home run] was no doubt probably the highlight,” Schlossnagle said.

The Owls (11-10) had not led at any point in the teams’ previous two games this season. That changed when Owl leadoff hitter Benjamin Rosengard launched the third pitch of the game off the batters’ eye in center field for a solo home run. Rice added two more runs in the top of the third on a two-run home run by Drew Holderbach.

All three runs were charged to A&M starter Wyatt Tucker, who lasted 2 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out two.

Four consecutive extra-base hits for the Aggies (15-6) in the bottom of the third knotted the game at 3, including an RBI triple by Jack Moss. The first baseman went 3 for 5 with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to seven games. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the year and fourth in the last eight games.

Werner’s run in the fourth gave A&M its first lead of the game, one it extended in the sixth on a solo home run by Jace LaViolette and Werner’s two-run shot in the eighth.

The Aggies were aided by a quality outing from reliever Shane Sdao. The freshman ate up 3 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and issuing one walk. He struck out three.

In his last four appearances prior to Tuesday’s outing, Sdao allowed two runs on 11 hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Sdao said his fastball control has been pivotal during his stretch of success.

“The main thing behind it is just throwing strikes,” Sdao said. “You’ve got to get ahead in the count and stay ahead in the count, and that’s how you win at-bats. Most importantly, I would say having confidence in yourself. You’ve got to have confidence in order to compete at the best level.”

Blinn transfer Evan Aschenbeck pitched 2 1/3 innings for A&M, allowing a leadoff single and a two-run home run to Owl shortstop Ben Royo in the top of the ninth. Junior reliever Will Johnson spelled Aschenbeck only to allow another single and a second two-run shot of the inning. Robert Hogan (1-0) was needed to get an inning-ending strikeout after Rice had tied the game at 7, and he ultimately earned the win.

A&M’s Kasen Wills led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, then Hunter Haas and Moss hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. With a full count, Bost pulled back a check swing, but the fastball still managed to ricochet off his hand to bring in the winning run. The play was reviewed on video before officials confirmed it.

“He’s hurting pretty good,” Schlossnagle said. “Hopefully it’s just a bruise, but those are always scary when you get hit on the hand with 94 miles per hour.”

Owl reliever Justin Long (2-2), who entered the game to start the bottom of the ninth, took the loss.

The last time A&M beat Rice three times in a season came in 1993 when they were members of the Southwest Conference. The Aggies swept the Owls in a three-game conference series that year.

Looking to the future, the Aggies will face No. 12 Tennessee for the first time in the Schlossnagle era, led by head coach Tony Vitello, a former Schlossnagle assistant while at TCU.

“We took what we did from last weekend and learned from it and told ourselves we’re going on one-game win streaks,” Werner said. “Every game is just as important as the next, whether it’s Rice or LSU or Tennessee. They’re all important.”

