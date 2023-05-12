Within a postgame semicircle around Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Aggies’ MVP of the game routinely gets handed the game’s lineup card from the skipper. Without fail, a two-home run performance would earn the card from Schlossnagle, but A&M freshman Jace LaViolette suffered a bad beat Friday.

Junior third baseman Trevor Werner added to his collection of lineup cards after he launched a hat trick of two-run homers in an 11-5 victory over Alabama to open the three-game Southeastern Conference series at Blue Bell Park.

“I told Jace, ‘You know, that’s awesome. Two home runs, that’s really cool. But what’s really cool is three homers,’” Schlossnagle joked.

In total the Aggies (30-20, 12-13) hit six homers, including one from Brett Minnich, who returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after suffering a separated shoulder less than two weeks ago.

But Werner stole the show Friday night. Schlossnagle has always praised Werner for his abilities on the diamond, but he said Werner has taken more of a leadership role since since the Aggies’ 8-7 loss at Arkansas on April 29 in which they had three uncharacteristic errors.

“He’s been a different person in a positive way in terms of taking charge of the team, putting together great at-bats, just being right there playing awesome defense, really coming into his own as a player,” Schlossnagle said.

Werner’s standout night began in the top of the third inning when a grounder down the third-base line forced Werner to range to his right and whip the ball across the diamond to retire Alabama center fielder Caden Rose just before his foot hit first base.

In the bottom of the frame, Werner’s first home run fell just out of the reach of left fielder Tommy Seidl, who made a leaping attempt at the wall so convincingly that third base umpire Brandon Bennett initially ruled the play an out before seeing Seidl’s empty mitt.

Werner’s second homer was a moon shot to left in the bottom of the fifth that broke a tie and gave the Aggies a 6-4 lead. He followed it with the hardest-hit homer of the night in the bottom of the seventh when he belted a laser 417 feet to straight away center.

Over the last five games, Werner is batting .429 with 12 RBIs, including six Friday, and four home runs.

“It’s always good when you’re in the zone, you know?” Werner said. “Just being super locked in and you feel like you can’t miss ... it’s awesome when you’re there, and when you’re not there, you’re always trying to find it.”

Werner said he engaged in some playful banter with LaViolette over who would end the season with the team’s home run title before Friday’s game. The freshman entered the day with a team-leading 12 home runs, three more than Werner. LaViolette now has 14 with Werner at 12.

“I guess I shouldn’t have said anything to him before the game, because I was telling him I’m going to catch him in home runs,” Werner said. “So we were playing a little cat and mouse out there in the field today. Hopefully, we’ll keep that race going.”

LaViolette’s first homer was a 420-foot solo shot off the top of the video deck in center field during the bottom of the sixth. He then hit a 390-foot lined shot to the back row of Section 12 in right in the bottom of the eighth.

Minnich’s reemergence from injury appeared to be the story of the game with his solo shot to left in the bottom of the third before Werner and LaViolette engaged in their home run derby. Besides his recent separated shoulder, Minnich also suffered a broken hand in the first game of the season that sidelined him until March 28. He’s now playing with a significant injury to his throwing shoulder, which Schlossnagle said could require surgery after the season, but hitting was not out of the picture before A&M finished the year.

Mininch returned to batting practice Wednesday and hit a home run during a simulated game Thursday, clearing the path for him to play this weekend.

The only worry for Minnich and the Aggies is making sure he doesn’t pop it out of socket again while swinging the bat. Though he didn’t know where the looping home run came from, he said he enjoyed making an instant impact back in the order.

“I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason,” Minnich said. “There’s a plan for me and my life and things like that. It was hard at first but just trying to do what I could do in the training room to get back to playing ... can’t play in the field, but just trying to be out there for my guys and do what I can.”

Aggie pitchers walked one batter, beginning with a faultless start from Nathan Dettmer in terms of free passes. In 4 2/3 innings, Werner gave up four runs on three home runs and was pulled after 72 pitches. Schlossnagle said he wanted to get the Aggies’ most consistent pitcher, reliever Evan Aschenbeck (7-1), into the game while the Aggies held a lead. The lefty gave up one run on a single by right fielder Andrew Pinckney, and he walked one. Though he threw 52 pitches, he might be available for a short outing Sunday, Schlossnagle said.

Alabama designated hitter Colby Shelton had a power night of his own, hitting two solo home run.

Lefty closer Brandyn Garcia shut out Alabama (33-17, 11-14) over the final 1 1/3 innings to earn his first save of the season.

With inclement weather in the forecast for the majority of Saturday, the second game of the series has been moved up to noon. Aggie left-hander Troy Wansing (2-2, 6.05 ERA) is scheduled opposite Alabama right-hander Garrett McMillan (1-2, 5.01).