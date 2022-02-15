 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Transfer catcher Troy Claunch named baseball team’s 12th Man
Texas A&M graduate catcher Troy Claunch will wear jersey No. 12 for the upcoming season, the Aggies announced Tuesday.

Claunch played four seasons at Oregon State before transferring to A&M during the offseason. He made the All-Pac 12 Conference first team last season, hitting .305 with 30 RBIs, four home runs, seven doubles and 26 runs scored.

A&M will open the season with a three-game nonconference series against Fordham beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 at noon Sunday.

