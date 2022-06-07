 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Times set for College Station Super Regional

The Texas A&M and Louisville baseball teams will open the College Station Super Regional at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 3’s start time to be announced if necessary.

A limited quantity of lawn/standing room only and Section 12 all-session tickets will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Once all-session tickets are sold out, fans can check the 12th Man Foundation website prior to each game regarding the availability of individual tickets.

