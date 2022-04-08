Timely hits escape Texas A&M baseball team in 7-3 loss to Kentucky

The Texas A&M baseball team seemed to solve its timely hitting problem recently, but as the Aggies’ pitching faltered Friday, their bats went cold in scoring situations, and Kentucky won the second game of their Southeastern Conference series 7-3 at Blue Bell Park.

While the Aggies (18-12, 5-6) were able to bring 10 batters to the plate with runners in scoring position, only one managed to get a hit.

Meanwhile, Kentucky (19-12, 4-7) hit a barrage of singles to keep the merry-go-round turning in the third and eighth innings. Kentucky went 5 for 11 with runners in scoring position and 11 for 21 with runners on base.

“We’ve been doing a great job offensively these past few weeks, and we’ve really started to clip, and we’re going to continue to click, and we’re going to do a lot of things really well,” A&M first baseman Jack Moss said. “You’ve got to tip your cap. They made good pitches when they had to. We need to continue to hit the mistakes, and we’ll be just fine.”

Down 1-0, trouble started in the third for A&M starter Ryan Prager (0-1). Kentucky used a string of four singles and a walk to build a 4-0 lead, scoring on Adam Fogel’s two-run single and Jacob Plastiak's RBI single.

Kentucky’s early offense came two innings after the Aggies stranded the bases loaded with two outs. In total, A&M left 11 runners on base.

Moss finally broke the ice for A&M in the fifth, roping a one-hop double off the wall in right field to drive in Jordan Thompson. Then in the sixth, Brett Minnich scored on a wild pitch and throwing error as Austin Bost advanced from first to third on the play. Bost then scampered home on Ryan Targac’s groundout to cut Kentucky’s lead to 4-3.

A&M reliever Chris Cortez kept the Aggies in the game by mowing through the Wildcat lineup for 4 2/3 innings of relief, sitting down 10 consecutive batters from the third to the fifth inning.

Cortez said he has worked on his slider and finally saw the fruits of his labor come to fruition Friday. The third pitch to go with a fastball and change-up made a difference working through Kentucky’s lineup the second time.

“It excited me, because I know I’ve been working hard at it,” Cortez said. “Seeing it in action gave me a second wind, I guess, knowing that guys aren’t just sitting fastball on me, and I can throw a slider and just have the batter have a hard time hitting it.”

A&M junior reliever Joseph Menefee couldn’t achieve the same feat. Menefee gave up a double by Alonzo Rubalcaba then back-to-back two-out singles by Hunter Jump and Daniel Harris IV that plated three runs in the eighth.

“We asked a lot of [Menefee],” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He’s been great two times in a row. He’ll be great again. Maybe wasn’t quite as sharp, but you have to give credit to them.”

Kentucky reliever Daniel Harper (1-1) earned the win after allowing one unearned run and three hits in three innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Prager was saddled with his first loss of the season after lasting just 2 1/3 innings, failing to get through the fifth for his fourth consecutive start. Schlossnagle said he might open up competition for Prager’s spot in the rotation.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of championship teams that went through different things during the course of the season and maybe switch roles a little bit and gave guys opportunities to pitch out of the bullpen and then gave guys the opportunity to start,” Schlossnagle said. “Sometimes a starter can go to the bullpen and get better and come back as a starter. You may see some of that in the next week. We’ll see.”

Cortez, who has allowed four runs over his last six appearances, said he could bring his new slider to a starting role.

“I could definitely do that, but it’s all up to Coach,” Cortez said. “I’ve always been a starter, so it’s what I’ve done. Wherever they need me, I’m going to be there.”

NOTES — Saturday’s rubber match is slated to begin at 3 p.m. with A&M right-hander Micah Dallas (3-1, 4.01 ERA) set to face left-hander Tyler Bosma (3-2, 3.29).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.