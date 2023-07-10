Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner was following the 2023 Major League Baseball draft on his iPad, but technology didn’t produce the alert that let him know he had been selected in the seventh round by the Kansas City Royals.

His mom screamed from another room in the house.

“I knew something had gone off, and she came over and gave me a big hug, and then I saw my name,” Werner said. “It was pretty surreal.”

Werner was one of three Aggie baseball players selected during the second day of the MLB draft Monday, including pitcher Nathan Dettmer and shortstop Hunter Haas. Monday consisted of Rounds 3-10 of the 20-round event. No Aggies were taken in the first two rounds on Sunday’s opening night.

Haas, an Arizona State transfer, heard his name called first as the 120th overall pick (fourth round) by the Tampa Bay Rays.The Oakland Athletics took Dettmer with the 139th pick (fifth round), followed by Werner as the 199th pick (seventh round) by the Royals.

Both Werner and Dettmer confirmed with The Eagle their desire to move on to professional baseball and sign with the teams that drafted them. The A&M baseball program also expects Haas to forego his senior season and sign with the Rays.

Werner unexpectedly was announced on the draft broadcast as a two-way player, but he said teams have expressed interest in his ability to pitch. He pitched out of the bullpen for the Aggies during his freshman season, going 2-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 9 1/3 innings, while boasting an upper-90s fastball. He struck out 11 batters.

While playing with the Cape Cod League Brewster Whitecaps this summer, he said scouts asked to seem him throw off a mound.

“They’re still in on the positionside, but the arm has always been there,” Werner said. “So they’re intrigued by that as well.”

Werner hit .251 with a .348 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage over his four seasons at A&M. He had 21 home runs and 97 RBIs.

He joins former Aggie starer and 2020 fourth-overall pick Asa Lacy in the Royals organization. Werner said he knows the Royals have a knack for moving successful prospects through the minors quickly, citing 2019 second-overall selection and Texas native Bobby Witt Jr. as an example.

“It’s going to be good to see Asa around at some point,” Werner said. “Working out with him and getting to know him at A&M in my time there was cool. Getting to see him in a Royals uniform and getting to join him maybe at some point, it would be pretty surreal and a full-circle moment.”

Prior to the draft, Werner said he reached out to former A&M starter Micah Dallas for advice on the transition from amateur to professional ball. Dallas was drafted by the Athletics in the eighth round last year.

“He’s a five-tool athlete,” Dallas said of Werner. “I think Trevor and Dettmer are some of the biggest steals of the draft, because they weren’t in the position before the draft where they wanted to be, but with the right development and stuff, they’re going to be in the big leagues in a couple of years.”

While sitting alongside Lake Tahoe on Monday, Dallas said his phone started blowing up with text messages out of the blue. Then he realized his former rotation mate and buddy Dettmer was selected by the Athletics.

“I was super stoked,” Dallas said. “I started telling all the guys about him and that I think he’s going to be a good fit.”

Before his name was called, Dettmer was sitting on his couch surrounded by family, imagining what life could be like in the Athletics organization. A’s scouts had been interested in Dettmer when he graduated from San Antonio Johnson, but they fell by the wayside over the years to follow, so his selection by the organization came as a little bit of a welcomed surprise, he said.

“Right when it happens, my heart just exploded,” Dettmer said. “That’s just how I felt. I hug my whole family. My grandparents, my parents ... they just started crying.”

Dallas transferred to A&M from Texas Tech prior to the 2022 season and formed a quick bond with Dettmer. Dallas initially said the bond was based on their combined desire to compete and shared work ethic. But when neither was on the mound, television cameras frequently caught the pair keeping things loose in the Aggie dugout.

“That’s how we get going with each other,” Dallas said. “He’s going to fit in just nice here. All the guys here are pretty goofy, and we love to joke around with each other and not take it too seriously when you don’t need to.”

Their similar personalities drew the two pitchers together initially and will hopefully push them to greater heights in the future, Dettmer said.

“We just hit it off,” Dettmer said. “We have the best time together. I just love that guy, and I think we’re also similar competitively. It’s going to be fun if we’re on the same time or competing for a spot. We’re just going to make each other better.”

Dettmer was a key part of the Aggie weekend rotation the last two years. In three seasons at A&M he went 10-9 with a 5.27 ERA, 196 strikeouts and 94 walks. Opponents hit .271 against the right-hander.

Dallas said some of the Athletics’ scouting team reached out to him about Dettmer prior to the draft, and he put in a good word for his friend. After they secured the pick, an A’s scout texted Dallas to let him know they added the Aggie to the organization.

Should Dettmer follow Dallas’ path, he will report to the Arizona Complex League before getting assigned near the end of the season. There is a chance both could finish out the season with the Class A Stockton Ports.

“He’s going to be a great addition, and I couldn’t stop smiling when I saw that,” Dallas said.

Dettmer said it felt a little like destiny.

“I’m a huge believer that everything happens for a reason, and I’m going to this organization because he’s already there, and I can have a guy who I can ask some questions if I need it, who has already been through a year before me,” Dettmer said. “So I can pick his brain on some things and maybe get help.”

Though they never played in Aggieland together, Haas joins a Rays organization that also features former A&M pitcher John Doxakis.

Haas led the Aggies in walks this season with 39, while hitting .323 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs.

“Only got one year with him at A&M, but what an impact he had in his one year coming from Arizona State, following [hitting coach] Mike Earley from there,” Werner said. “His immediate impact on the team and showing what he could do in the SEC got him to where he’s at now.”

While the Aggies lost three players to the draft, they gained two important commitments in Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell, who both confirmed on social media they will pull their names from the draft and play college ball.

Grahovac, an outfielder form Orange, California, is ranked the 10th-best outfielder in the class of 2023 and second in the state of California, according to Perfect Game. Sorrell, of Flower Mound Marcus, is the 19th-best outfielder in the country and the ninth-best overall player in Texas, according to the same recruiting service.

The draft concludes beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. A&M juniors Jack Moss and Ryan Targac and seniors Austin Bost, Brett Minnich, Jordan Thompson and Carson Lambert each have a chance to hear their name called.