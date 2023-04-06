AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M baseball team posted its sixth game with three or more home runs in a come-from-behind 9-5, series-opening victory over Auburn at Plainsman Park.

Jace LaViolette, Ryan Targac and Trevor Werner all left the park Thursday, driving in a combined five runs. Werner’s three-run blast in the top of the seventh broke a 5-5 tie.

A&M (19-11, 4-6) has hit 12 home runs in the last five games, giving it 33 for the year.

“Offensively, I’m super confident about where we are and where we are headed,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

Thursday marked A&M’s eighth win this season in which the Aggies overcame a three-or-more run deficit.

A&M needed to regain a lead after a run apiece in the second and third were negated by a five-run third by Auburn (18-11-1, 3-7) . The Tigers had a trio of RBI singles followed by a two-RBI double by first baseman Cooper McMurray.

All five runs were charged to Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer, who threw 5 2/3 innings. The junior had a career-high 11 strikeouts, while walking four batters in throwing 98 total pitches.

After the third, the tandem of Dettmer and reliever Evan Aschenbeck saw six runners reach base, two advancing to scoring position.

Aschenbeck picked up the win in 3 1/3 innings of scoreless work. The junior left-hander gave up two singles, the lone baserunners he allowed.

“I was a little hesitant to bring in Aschenbeck with us down a run, but I felt like we’d scratch enough to score and it worked out that way,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M made it 5-3 in the third on LaViolette’s solo home run to right field. It was the freshman’s sixth home run of the season. Targac blasted his second in three games to left in the top of the sixth to cut the Auburn lead to one.

A wild pitch in the top of the seventh allowed A&M shortstop Hunter Hass to scurry home, tying the game at five. Two batters later, Werner launched his three-run shot to center.

Werner finished with a 3 for 5 night, extending a run over the last three games of 7 for 13 at the plate.

“The guy got me in the AB before,” Werner said. “[I] knew he had a good change-up so just backed off the ball a little bit. Got to two strikes and got a heater in my sweet spot and I put a good swing on it.”

A&M added insurance in the ninth on a Targac’s sacrifice fly that scored Karen Wells from third.

Friday’s Game 2 has been moved to 1 p.m. due to inclement weather expected in Auburn, with a possibility it could turn into a doubleheader. A&M freshman Justin Lamkin is expected to take the mound for his fourth start of the season, while Auburn has yet to name a pitcher.

“Still hoping and praying the rain can get out of here and we can just play on Saturday and not Friday. I hate double headers,” Schlossnagle said. “I hate what that does to kids. It really beats them up. But, it’s going to take everybody here.”