Three freshmen pitchers help Texas A&M baseball team down Houston Baptist

When Texas A&M pitching coach Nate Yeskie made an unconventional trip to the mound just two outs into the second inning, it was a strong indication why midweek games are important to this young edition of the Aggie baseball team.
A&M used three freshman pitchers to secure a 3-2 victory over Houston Baptist on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.
Redshirt freshman Khristian Curtis led the effort, starting and lasting five innings despite struggling with his command. He said the mound visit midway through the second helped him focus on the task ahead.
“[Yeskie] told me to throw the baseball with intent,” Curtis said. “Don’t take anything off the baseball just to place it. Get it there with conviction.”
Curtis (2-0) stranded two HBU runners in the second then pitched tidier innings over the next three frames. Overall he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three. His fastball topping at 92 mph was his most reliable pitch until he gained control of a slider as the game went on, he said.
“My slider was starting to sharpen up more,” he said. “I didn’t throw it much more after that, but the few that I threw had the right movement. They had the velocity and everything along with that — it was all there. It’s progress.”
A&M freshman relievers Chris Cortez and Brad Rudis also pitched Tuesday after both made an appearance Sunday in the Aggies’ doubleheader against Penn. With a fastball that touched 97 once, Cortez worked through two innings on 34 pitches, striking out one with no walks. He gave up a pair of doubles in the sixth and seventh innings that led to two unearned runs.
Rudis closed out the final two innings, allowing no runs on a hit. He struck out four and earned his first save.
“Those guys — Cortez and Rudis — have established themselves as go-to guys in our bullpen,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “They’re getting experience on the weekend and during the week.”
But A&M’s continuing trouble leaving runners on base forced Schlossnagle to rely heavily on two relievers needed come the weekend, he said. Through eight games this season, the Aggies (6-2) have stranded 75 batters. They left eight on base Tuesday, including three in the sixth after loading the bases with one out.
A&M went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and 0 for 2 with runners on third and less than two out.
“If you’re around baseball long enough, sometimes the thing becomes a thing, right? That’s on the coach, too,” Schlossnagle said. “The more you talk about it, the more you harp about it, the more it becomes a thing. The same guys who are swinging through 85 mph fastballs are the same guys who were hitting them 10 days ago or two weeks ago or against our pitching.”
While the majority of pitching the Aggies have faced in the last five games have relied heavily on slower breaking pitches, Schlossnagle said it’s squaring up the fastball that has plagued his hitters throughout the start of the season.
A hung breaking pitch helped the Aggies get on the scoreboard first. A&M right fielder Brett Minnich lofted a hanging breaking pitch into right field and watched it land on the back wall of the visitor’s bullpen for a homer in the bottom of the fourth. An inning later, the Aggies scored their final two runs on a two-run double by first baseman Jack Moss.
Huskies’ reliever Austin Spinney (0-1) took the loss after, allowing all three runs over 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Will Ripoll.
HBU pitchers struck out 10, marking the fourth straight game and fifth overall this season that A&M batters fanned 10 or more times.
“I think it’s just approach,” Moss said. “I think it’s just trying to simplify things and not make it any more complicated. The hardest thing to do in sports is hitting a baseball. I think maybe some guys are pressing a little bit right now.”
A&M will take its hitting questions into the stoutest test of the season to date in facing Wichita State, Washington State and Iowa at the Frisco Classic this weekend.