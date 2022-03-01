Three freshmen pitchers help Texas A&M baseball team down Houston Baptist

A&M freshman relievers Chris Cortez and Brad Rudis also pitched Tuesday after both made an appearance Sunday in the Aggies’ doubleheader against Penn. With a fastball that touched 97 once, Cortez worked through two innings on 34 pitches, striking out one with no walks. He gave up a pair of doubles in the sixth and seventh innings that led to two unearned runs.

Rudis closed out the final two innings, allowing no runs on a hit. He struck out four and earned his first save.

“Those guys — Cortez and Rudis — have established themselves as go-to guys in our bullpen,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “They’re getting experience on the weekend and during the week.”

But A&M’s continuing trouble leaving runners on base forced Schlossnagle to rely heavily on two relievers needed come the weekend, he said. Through eight games this season, the Aggies (6-2) have stranded 75 batters. They left eight on base Tuesday, including three in the sixth after loading the bases with one out.

A&M went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and 0 for 2 with runners on third and less than two out.