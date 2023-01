Three Texas A&M baseball players made the D1Baseball.com top 100 impact transfers list this week.

The trio includes No. 25 Troy Wansing, No. 45 Hunter Haas and No. 69 Carson Lambert.

Wansing is a left-handed pitcher from Purdue. Haas is an infielder from Arizona State, and Lambert is a right-handed relief pitcher from Southern California.

A&M is scheduled to open the season with a three-game series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park.