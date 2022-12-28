The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program

Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

During his introductory press conference in June 2021, new Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle made a promise that at the time seemed so far in the distance. After all, the Aggies had come off a 9-12 season in Southeastern Conference play and let long-time head coach Rob Childress go after the final series against LSU.

“The goal is a national title,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s it. There won’t ever be a day when the goal is any less than that.”

The Aggies ultimately didn’t bring home a national title in his first season at the helm, but Schlossnagle led them to their first College World Series victory since 1993 as the Aggies finished the year 44-20 overall and 19-11 in SEC play.

The roots of the rebuild under Schlossnagle included his staff. Pitching coach Nate Yeskie had plenty of College World Series experience at Oregon State. Recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain was regarded as one of the best recruiters in the country at LSU, and hitting coach Michael Earley had the attention of professional hitters trying to hone their craft during the offseason.

Schlossnagle also brought in 11 players from the NCAA transfer portal who made an instant impact, including catcher Trey Dillard, shortstop Kole Kaler, first baseman Jack Moss, pitcher Micah Dallas and reliever Jacob Palisch.

The season didn’t begin with an Omaha, Nebraska, vibe. The Aggies dropped an early series to Penn and won just one of three games at the Frisco Baseball Classic with losses to Washington State and Witchita State.

But strong offense helped the Aggies close out the season winning their last seven SEC series as they claimed the league’s Western Division title.

In conference play, the Aggies led the SEC in batting average (.290), on-base percentage (.398), runs (233), hits (311), RBIs (221), doubles (59), triples (7) and walks (172). A&M infielder Ryan Targac paced the conference in RBIs (41), while outfielder Austin Bost had the most hits (45) and Rock led the conference in runs (42).

The Aggies earned the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA tournament and hosted Oral Roberts, Louisiana-Lafayatte and Schlossnagle’s former team, TCU, in the regional at Blue Bell Park. A&M made it through the regional and Super Regional against Louisville in the minimum number of games needed to reach the CWS.

Pitching failed the Aggies in the first game of the CWS, which ended up being a 13-8 loss to Oklahoma. But the Aggies got redemption two days later by sending Texas home with a 10-2 victory — A&M’s first CWS win since 1993. Third baseman Trevor Werner’s first hit against the Longhorns drove in what would be the game-winning run.

“It’s huge — especially against Texas — to be in that spot that put us ahead and a possibly game-changing at-bat,” Werner said. “It was super special for me, because I’ve been here for three years and that was actually my first game playing against Texas. So that was huge.”

The Aggies also beat Notre Dame 5-1 with Nathan Dettmer returning for a solid start, but A&M fell in a rematch against Oklahoma 5-1 in the national semifinals. It was A&M’s first time to reach the baseball final four.

“It’s our job now, mine included, to honor what they’ve started and continue to build on it,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s not going to be easy to repeat. I don’t care how many talented players you recruit. It’s hard to create that kind of synergy and leadership that this team had. We have to start back at ground zero starting right now. We have to just start over again.”