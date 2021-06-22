Texas A&M's Will Frizzell makes ABCA All-America first team

Frizzell, who also made the All-Southeastern Conference first team, led the league in total bases (140) and slugging percentage (.686), while ranking third in home runs with 19. It's the Aggies' seventh straight season with an All-American on their roster. The first baseman was previously named to the All-America second team for the National College Baseball Writers Association and Collegiate Baseball. He racked up 46 runs, 13 doubles, 50 RBIs and batted .343 this season.