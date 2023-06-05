STANFORD, Calif. — Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said they would need a vintage performance from junior right-handed starter Nathan Dettmer to advance out of the Stanford Regional.

Dettmer pounded the strike zone through six innings, but couldn’t get the run support for the Aggies to keep their season alive. A&M (38-27) dropped the winner-take-all final game of the regional 7-1 to eighth-seeded Stanford at Sunken Diamond on Monday night.

Stanford (42-17) advances to host Texas in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

After the Cardinal forced a second regional championship game with a 13-5 victory on Sunday night, Schlossnagle was uncertain if he would start Dettmer after the junior had struggled to throw strikes throughout the latter half of the season. Dettmer last went six innings on March 2 against Houston Baptist.

With the starting nod Monday, Dettmer was able to drop sinkers in at the knees and bend sliders in for strikes, resulting in eight strikeouts. However, he left two pitches up in the zone, a solo home run by Braden Montgomery in the bottom of the second and a two-run shot by Malcolm Moore in the sixth.

The Cardinal broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning after eight-hole hitter Saborn Campbell pushed a well-placed Dettmer outside sinker just inside first base and used his speed to leg out a triple. He scored on a groundout to second on the next pitch.

Dettmer allowed four runs on six hits. He walked two with the eight strikeouts on 87 pitches.

Stanford added another run in the seventh by turning two infield singles and a sacrifice bunt into a ground-out RBI off A&M reliever Shane Sdao.

In the eighth, a two-out infield popup fell in behind third baseman Trevor Werner, who lost the ball in the foggy Northern California sky, and allowed a run to score. In the next at-bat, Nemo Becerra singled to left off of reliever Evan Aschenbeck, driving in the game’s final run.

A&M’s lone run of the game was a Jace LaViolette home run in the top of the second. The Aggies stranded 10 runners.

After Cardinal starter Matt Scott gave his team three innings of one-hit, one-run pitching he handed the ball off to Drew Dowd for an inning and then Stanford ace Quinn Matthews threw four innings. Ryan Bruno closed out the final inning.

All three pitchers had thrown previously in the regional, including 114 pitches by Matthews on Friday in the victory over San Jose State.

Matthews stymied the Aggie offense, allowing five hits, but no runs. He struck out five with one walk.

With early wins over Cal State Fullerton and Stanford, the Aggies were in the driver’s seat to advance out of the regional and face rival Texas in the super regionals, but dropped both championship games to the Cardinal. It is the second season in a row Stanford worked through the losers’ bracket to advance to the super regionals.