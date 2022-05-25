Texas A&M's opener at SEC baseball tournament postponed until Thursday

HOOVER, Ala. — Texas A&M’s opener at the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament was postponed until 9:30 a.m. Thursday due to inclement weather in the area.

The second-seeded and ninth-ranked Aggies (35-17, 19-11) were originally scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Wednesday against seventh-seeded Florida (36-20, 15-15) at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, but multiple rain delays on the opening day of the tournament Tuesday forced SEC officials to push the game back first to 4:30 p.m. then 7:30 p.m.

Tournament officials then suspended play for the day Wednesday after 11th-seeded Alabama upset third-seeded Arkansas 4-3 in the second game of the day, which officially was a second-round game. Twelfth-seeded Kentucky beat fifth-seeded Auburn 3-1 to start play Wednesday in technically the last game of the first round.

Florida advanced with a 2-1 win over South Carolina in 10 innings Tuesday night. The Gators won on Colby Halter’s sacrifice fly that brought in Ty Evans, who barely slid around the tag attempt at home plate.

Florida used just two pitchers thanks to Brandon Sproat’s performance. The Gators’ starter lasted 8 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 110 pitches. Reliever Ryan Slater (5-3) earned the win, striking out one over 1 2/3 shutout innings.

A&M is projected to start junior right-hander Micah Dallas on Thursday. Dallas is 4-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 62 innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.

Dallas began his career at Texas Tech but has struggled at times during his first season at A&M, losing his spot in the starting rotation earlier this month. He did not pitch in last week’s three-game SEC series at Ole Miss.

Florida has not announced a starter for Thursday’s game. Left-hander Hunter Barco (9-9, 2.50 ERA) and right-hander Nick Pogue (3-3, 4.91) are the only Gator pitchers with eight or more starts this season other than Sproat, who started his 15th on Tuesday.

A&M is 12-9 all-time at the SEC tournament, winning it in 2016. The Aggies went 1-2 in 2019, the last time they played in it.