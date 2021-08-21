Texas A&M's Nick McKenna lives out dream on field crew for MLB at Field of Dreams game

Growing up in Vinton, Iowa -- population of just more than 5,257 -- Nick McKenna realized early that playing professional baseball wasn’t his destiny.
His dreams, seemly, came right out of the W.P Kinsella book “Shoeless Joe,” which was the story behind the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" and its tagline “If you build it, they will come.”
McKenna, who has served 11 years as Texas A&M’s assistant athletic fields manager, was part of the crew that helped bring the movie to life approximately an hour from his hometown, during Major League Baseball’s at Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on Aug. 12.
“It all just really tied together for me, especially with my background in baseball and field maintenance from a baseball perspective, and then you tie that in with growing up 70 miles from that area, it just ended up being a perfect experience for me,” he said.
Drawing on his years of experience managing groundskeeping duties at A&M's Blue Bell Park, McKenna was one of many who helped maintain the Major League field built feet away from the cornstalk-encircled sandlot used in the movie.
“I think that’s a location and something that the people of Iowa -- and as someone that was born and raised there -- you kind of held an affinity for that, just because it gave your home area some notoriety, something to be known for," McKenna said. "People don’t just drive to Dyersville, Iowa for any reason. People come here to go to the Field of Dreams."
It was through some extra projects McKenna worked on as the president of the Sports Turf Managers Association that he stumbled across the event. Murray Cook, the MLB’s field and stadium consultant, was on a call for the project and invited him to be a part of his crew, McKenna said.
At that time, the field was already built, waiting for the Iowa boy to come home.
“I was just took good of an opportunity to pass up," McKenna said. "It’s such a unique event that you weren’t going to be able to keep me from going to that one."
Construction of the field was mostly complete in 2019, preparing for a 2020 game. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the showcase back a year. McKenna was tasked with the simple maintenance of keeping the field game ready when he arrived that Tuesday as events circled through leading up to the event, including a Little League game on that Wednesday.
He stayed with his parents, who still live approximately an hour from Dyersville, and enjoyed being just a member of the crew. The days resulted in 12 to 16 hours of work, not dissimilar to keeping up with A&M's playing surfaces, he said.
“It was more enjoyable for me, because I could show up just as a worker,” McKenna said. “I wasn’t the guy that had to be stressed about the weather and had to make every single decision. I just took whatever that crew leader asked me and I could just go and do them. I didn’t have to worry about everything else that was going on. That was someone else’s worry, so that was a fun, stress-free environment.”
While importance is always placed on the playing surface, this job was unique in that it had to deal the optics of the corn stalks that surrounded the outfield fence. Two days before the game, the area experienced a severe thunderstorm, which produced a very small tornado, damaging some of the stalks, McKenna said. The farmer who was tasked with tending to the plants was forced to hand steak support poles for thousands of stalks of corn.
“We had to be very, very protective of the rows of corn, especially with the rehearsals and the practices and all the stuff leading up to the event,” McKenna said.
The hard work paid off in what became McKenna’s favorite part of the game -- the introduction. Taking a cue from the movie, lead actor Kevin Costner emerged from the corn, through a removed section of the outfield fence, followed by all of the White Sox and Yankee players. Both teams wore throwback uniforms resembling those of the Shoeless Joe Jackson era.
“It was just a really neat environment and probably something I’ll never necessarily get to see or experience again,” he said. “They did a phenomenal job of really thinking everything out and planning it and tying it all in to the movie. There wasn’t a detail really that was left out.”
From a spot just outside the playing surface, next to first base, McKenna took in the whole game, not far from where he watches ever Aggie baseball game at Blue Bell Park. His interactions with the players were few, other than asking them how they liked the field. Most told him they felt like Little Leaguers again.
McKenna said the walk-off home run by White Sox Tim Anderson was an ending made in Hollywood.
McKenna doesn’t remember much about the first time he saw the movie. He said he didn’t realize at the time how fitting building dream playing surfaces would be to his future.
“Those connections all came later on for me in life as I found this career path and decided to really go down that realm and it’s something that I truly enjoy and can be passionate about,” McKenna said. “I think that’s where the tie in and the affinity for the movie at this point comes from.”