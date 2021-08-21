Texas A&M's Nick McKenna lives out dream on field crew for MLB at Field of Dreams game

It was through some extra projects McKenna worked on as the president of the Sports Turf Managers Association that he stumbled across the event. Murray Cook, the MLB’s field and stadium consultant, was on a call for the project and invited him to be a part of his crew, McKenna said.

At that time, the field was already built, waiting for the Iowa boy to come home.

“I was just took good of an opportunity to pass up," McKenna said. "It’s such a unique event that you weren’t going to be able to keep me from going to that one."

Construction of the field was mostly complete in 2019, preparing for a 2020 game. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the showcase back a year. McKenna was tasked with the simple maintenance of keeping the field game ready when he arrived that Tuesday as events circled through leading up to the event, including a Little League game on that Wednesday.

He stayed with his parents, who still live approximately an hour from Dyersville, and enjoyed being just a member of the crew. The days resulted in 12 to 16 hours of work, not dissimilar to keeping up with A&M's playing surfaces, he said.