Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer pitches gem in 8-1 victory over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M sophomore Nathan Dettmer pitched a career-best eight innings, and the Aggies banged out 10 hits and drew 10 walks in cruising to an 8-1 victory over 10th-ranked Georgia on Thursday night in the opener of their three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series before 3,269 fans at Foley Field.

Georgia (25-9, 8-5) scored an unearned run in the first inning and had a runner on second base with no outs, but Dettmer retired the next three batters, two of them via strikeouts. Dettmer (3-2) kept mowing down the Bulldogs, allowing only five hits while striking out nine with no walks.

“Everything really ... all of it [was working],” Dettmer said. “I just felt great from the [bullpen]. I knew it was going to be a special day. This field’s beautiful. I loved it.”

A&M (21-12, 7-6) took the lead with single runs in the second and third innings.

The Aggies then gave Dettmer a huge cushion by scoring four runs in the fifth, the big blow on a three-run homer by graduate Dylan Rock. His ninth homer of the season scored junior Jordan Thompson, who had doubled, and junior Brett Minnich, who had walked. Graduate Troy Claunch, who hit his second homer of the season in the second inning, pushed A&M’s lead to 6-1 with an RBI single that scored sophomore Jack Moss, who had singled.

“I thought the at-bat of the game was Minnich,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He got down 0-2, took some bad swings, then got back in the at-bat and ended up fighting it off, drawing a walk.”

A&M added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings, taking advantage of Georgia’s inability to throw strikes.

In the sixth, Moss singled home Thompson, who was hit by a pitch and stole second. A&M didn’t need a hit to score its last run. Thompson was hit by a pitch to open the eighth, and Minnich walked. The runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Rock’s groundout plated Thompson to complete A&M’s fourth road victory over a Top 10 team this season.

Rock drove in four runs even though he was only 1 of 5. Moss and Claunch each had two hits. Junior designated hitter Austin Bost walked three times, while Minnich, sophomore Trevor Werner and graduate Kole Kaler each walked twice.

Georgia had seven hits, three by Cole Wagner.

“Dettmer was really good, up to 95 mph, and he was the difference,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said on the school’s website. “He pitched like a big leaguer. We had a tough time putting anything together. We’re going to have regroup.”

Georgia’s Ben Anderson reached in the bottom of the first on an error by sophomore second baseman Ryan Targac. Josh MacAllister reached on an infield hit, but a throwing error by third baseman Werner allowed Anderson to score. Dettmer struck out the next two batters looking and fielded a grounder to end the inning.

“[Dettmer] was awesome. Too bad we didn’t catch a couple groundballs in the first inning,” Schlossnagle said. “But Nathan did a good job overcoming that, and he was outstanding the rest of the game, sinking the ball with the wind blowing out. They were hitting the ball on the ground, and we made some nice plays behind him, but he certainly was the story of the night.”

Claunch homered to lead off the second. Kaler walked to lead off the third. He moved to second on Thompson’s groundout and scored on Minnich’s double.

Georgia starting pitcher Nolan Crisp (0-1) gave up two runs in four innings, allowing three hits. He struck out one and walked three. Garrett Brown was rocked for four runs on four hits in only 2/3 innings. He also walked three with no strikeouts. Bryce Melear gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked only one, but he also hit two batters.